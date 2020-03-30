Midd-West High School agriculture teacher Kristy Etzler has been taking videos of plants in the district greenhouse and putting them online for students quarantined at home to study.
Her colleague, English teacher Amber Bardell, has been preparing lesson plans for students who will be reading "Lord of the Flies."
Both are looking forward to resuming teaching Monday — along with hundreds of Valley teachers at school buildings that are closed until at least April 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic — but wonder how they will overcome the challenges of providing a remote education.
"I might be a little more prepared because I'm also an English teacher in the Cyber Academy," said Bardell. "The challenging part is not having (physical) contact with my students or immediate feedback."
Etzler is working to come up with a way to get plants grown by students into their hands. "They've worked so hard," she said.
Superintendents at districts in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties have been holding virtual meetings with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit administrators almost daily to discuss how to deliver quality online education — including planned instruction, enrichment and review opportunities — to students with access to high-speed internet and get lesson plans and workbooks to student households without the technology.
Bardell and other educators worry most about those students without reliable internet or even cellphone service. For her first class, students who can't access "Lord of the Flies" online will be asked to select another book of their choosing, she said.
Line Mountain School Superintendent Dave Campbell estimates that 30 to 40 percent of the student population in the Northumberland County district don’t have access to high-speed internet and many don't have reliable cellphone service which "will cause stresses on families and staff, both emotionally and economically."
The western part of Snyder County also has limited broadband access. Midd-West School Superintendent Rick Musselman said about 100 families in the district don't have high-speed internet and pose a challenge to remote learning.
"We've been talking all week about what we can do for those students," he said.
Laptops, packets of information and workbooks have been handed out to Midd-West students at food-pickup sites or brought directly to homes, Musselman said.
To ensure the computers can be used in areas where broadband is limited, Musselman said, the district has placed an order for mobile hotspots.
Line Mountain educators will develop their own plan, if necessary, to make sure students without technology aren't left behind academically, Campbell said. To start, students will be provided enrichment and review material to work on.
"I'm concerned about the moral dilemma many in our district will face" as many begin distance learning, he said. To reduce anxiety, Campbell said, the district may opt to make the lessons voluntary and non-graded. "Not even taking into consideration the ever-increasing amount of parents being forced to work from home and the stress of trying to balance employment and online learning."
Pennsylvania Education Secretary Pedro Rivera acknowledged that many rural districts may struggle to provide online instruction but is encouraging all to engage in some way with students despite the state's lifting of the 180-school day requirement and cancelation of all standardized testing.
Participation is not mandatory but educators like Brooke Shockey, an art teacher at Midd-West School District, hope parents and guardians encourage children to engage with teachers.
"Many of us are learning how to use new programs and platforms very fast so that we can reach and support our families better. We've also spent much time creating and altering resource materials to be more appropriate for distance learning," said Shockey. "Finding and using more and different ways to communicate with students and families will also be a major part of this process for us. Some will do it through online platforms and others will enlist apps, while others may have to problem solve and find other ways to break down those communication barriers. We are going to do our best to make ourselves available to parents and students with questions with the resources we have."
In a letter posted on several district websites, Valley superintendents said the state understands that students have diverse needs for instruction.
"Districts have been given much flexibility by (the state education department) to deliver meaningful learning opportunities that are appropriate to the needs and resources of their students and communities," the letter said. "Some districts may use asynchronous online programs, some may use Zoom, Google Classrooms or Microsoft Teams for real-time instruction; some may provide paper and pencil assignments and many will use a combination of all these instructional techniques to meet a variety of needs."
"This is unchartered water for teachers, students and our community," said Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle.
The Northumberland County school district has been implementing its instructional plan in phases, beginning on March 12 when students were provided a 2-week lesson plan followed by a list of resources.
To avoid overwhelming students, instruction lessons will be limited to 15-minute increments. Teachers will be available to answer questions via email during regular business hours and school guidance counselors will hold virtual office hours and be available to students using Google Meet and other approved communication modes, Bendle said.
"We will work together to provide the best education we can to our students during these challenging times," he said.
At Mifflinburg School District in Union County, students and families are being contacted by principals and teachers to determine what is the best approach for providing enrichment and review either through online resources or in paper packets that are being provided for use beginning Monday, Superintendent Daniel Lichtel said.
"Although our goal is to reach and engage every student in an effort to provide continuous learning and we do ask students to do their best to keep learning with these materials, we will not plan to assign grades to this work during the shutdown," he said.
As with other districts, staff will be available at each school to answer questions and assist with the distribution of materials. Visitors to school buildings are asked to make an appointment, Lichhtel said.
"As a public-school system, navigating through these changes may be difficult, but the Mifflinburg Area School District remains committed to providing the best educational opportunities and learning experiences for our students," he said. "Together, through patience and understanding, your best efforts to adapt to the many changes that will be coming for our students, families, staff and the world in which we live in is greatly appreciated."
The global pandemic cut short German exchange student Ida Müller's semester at Midd-West High School but she will still be connecting with classmates in the Snyder County school district through Zoom and other platforms, German teacher Monica Romig said.
"In times of a global crisis, it is good to know we can remain connected and be reminded we are not alone in this," Romig said. "My hope is to increase awareness of the world around us. There is so much beauty and diversity out there providing an inevitable splash of color in our current surreal life.
Bardell also plans to use Zoom to conduct discussion forums and virtual classroom instruction with her 85 Midd-West high school students.
"It will be a smoother transition for high school students than elementary students," she said of the lack of familiarity and understanding younger students have with remote learning methods.
For older students, remote learning won't be as difficult since much of their academic content is digital, agreed Musselman. The challenge will be with young students and elementary teachers as well as special education students.
"It's a whole new realm for them," he said.
To help ease the transition, Musselman encourages parents to establish a homework schedule for children as educators hone instruction delivery. "We will be working things out for a while. This is unprecedented."