SUNBURY — Thirteen-year-old Jude Smerlick spent the past year training for the Loretta Lynn National Amateur Motocross Championship held earlier this month, and his efforts paid off with a seventh-place finish.
Smerlick, an eighth-grade student at Shikellamy School District, competed in the 85cc limited class with 41 other young riders from around the world at the event in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.
"I went last year and didn't do so good," he said of his trepidation entering this year's race.
The 20-minute race around the large track featuring three-feet jumps and angles was made harder by the soaring heat and humidity.
"I was more prepared for it for it this year," said Smerlick who began riding dirt bikes and competing at age 4.
His first bike came from his father, John, who competed locally when he was younger, said Smerlick's mother Jennifer.
Realizing their son's passion for the sport that requires regular training and participation in races throughout the country, the couple has made some changes to their lifestyle.
To accommodate his weekly training schedule in New Jersey under the tutelage of Dan Callahan, Smerlick enrolled in cyber school last year.
He's maintained good grades while honing his riding skills, said Jennifer Smerlick.
To qualify for the national race, Smerlick placed first in the North Central Regional competition in Illinois and sixth in the Mid-East Regional race in Michigan.
Unlike other young riders who competed at the national event, Smerlick is supported mainly by family, including his father who serves as coach and mechanic.
Over the years Smerlick has suffered a broken wrist, dislocated shoulder and plenty of bruises, but said he is focused at this point on making a professional career in motocross.
Former motocross racer Ricky Carmichael joined the professional ranks after his final win at the Loretta Lynn track in 1996.
"I hold my breath a lot but I want my kids to live life and enjoy it," Jennifer Smerlick said.