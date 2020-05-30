Community organizers are holding protest vigils Sunday night in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg to honor the memory and life of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.
Because Union County is still in the yellow phase of the COVID-19 shutdown and Snyder County is in green, organizers met on Zoom Saturday to coordinate events that would keep to the mandates for the separate counties.
But the two events are linked, said organizer Jordi Comas, of Lewisburg.
While some protests across the country have turned violent, organizers for the two events in the Valley Sunday say the vigils, both around 9 p.m., will be peaceful — and mindful of crowd and safety protocols in the two counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were trying to come up with an idea for a peaceful protest," said Michelle Siegel, chairperson, Snyder County Democrats, "and do it in a way that respects social distancing, so that we are not endangering anyone's life. It is very important that we do things right and follow the protocols."
A solidarity candlelight processional for Floyd has been organized for 9 p.m Sunday, leaving from the Sharon Lutheran Church parking lot on Market Street in Selinsgrove. The walk will continue to the Selinsgrove Inn and back to Sharon Lutheran. People in the processional will be wearing masks and will be separated by six feet, Siegel said.
"We bought over 100 candles that will be distributed as we walk," she said.
Siegel came up with the idea for a procession, and Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay, also on the Democratic committee, worked out the logistics of how the walk would proceed.
Lewisburg will be holding a virtual vigil Sunday at 8:50-9:30 p.m. to honor victims of police brutality and racial profiling.
"This is an opportunity to honor people like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breona Taylor and stand in solidarity with black lives," said Sam Pearson, of Lewisburg.
"We want to keep things simple, direct, and impactful. And sensitive to the race-class narrative," said Comas, during the Zoom organizing session.
"In this area, we are focusing on evening vigils," Pearson said.
The Lewisburg organizers, including Pearson, Comas, Cynthia Peltier, and others, have been working as allies with Airneezer "Page" Bingham, of the Lycoming County Tri-County NAACP.
"What we are doing in the West End of Union County," said Doug Orbaker, "is simply putting the candles on our porches and sending photos to be posted on Facebook. We are basically doing the at-home, send in a photo candle lighting. We are far enough spread out that we aren't going to try to drive down a street and get a video of dozens of candles — I could drive many miles between candles, or even between houses.
Bingham said she hopes to reach out to "several clergy in the African American community, who might want to make remarks online."
Sunday is also a national day of action and there will be online programming running all day, starting with a noon Kneel and Remember Rally based in Philadelphia but able to be joined remotely.
The day will end Sunday night with the Selinsgrove walk and a Lewisburg virtual candlelight vigil. It has been structured to allow people to participate and protest without heightening the chance of coronavirus transmission.
To join the evening Vigil-in-Place, Pearson said, residents can either conduct their own vigil offline, observe online or participate through Zoom.
To access the Zoom, use this link: bit.ly/Vigil-in-Place. Please note that registration is required.
If people do not want to be directly part of the Zoom gallery of candlelight, the Zoom will also be streamed through Facebook (https://bit.ly/TheHUB4Progress) and YouTube (https://bit.ly/VigilInPlaceYoutTube) with links available through The HUB for Progress at theHUB4progress.org.
Anyone can simply watch live on Facebook or YouTube, Comas said.
For those participating entirely offline, Pearson suggested people "consider taking a photo of your observance and sending it to info@theHUB4progress.org so that it can be incorporated into the program. Photos can be taken from earlier in the day as well, if you have made signs or decided to take a knee."
Residents can volunteer to do a reading or offer a testimonial during the event while registering for the Zoom session if they would like to be more involved.