President Trump's claim of "total" authority is not consistent with the Constitution, said Valley legal and political experts on Tuesday.
"If there is one core idea to our Constitutional system of government," said professor Jud Mathews, Penn State Law, "It is that no one has total authority. Authority is divided up at the national level among the three branches, and it is also divided up between the national government and the state governments."
Presidents share federal authority with the other branches of government, said Scott Meinke, professor and chairman, Bucknell Department of Political Science, "and the federal government does not have absolute authority over states."
"Even with a very powerful national government," Meinke said, "our system reserves authority in many areas to states. We've already seen this through the (COVID-19) crisis as states have moved ahead with responses to their local situation, and that will continue to be the case.
Even if Trump's statement is taken as political rhetoric, it doesn't make much sense, Meinke said.
"The president has repeatedly pointed to governors' responsibility as front-line decision-makers," he said. "Total authority would bring with it total responsibility as well."
Meanwhile, in cases where a national emergency has been declared, Mathews said, the president does have some broad powers that come both from the Constitution and from statutes.
As commander in chief, the president has the power to call out the military under some circumstances to defend the country against threats. These would be national security issues.
"But the important thing to know," he said, "is that the powers the president gets in a national emergency is not just any power, and certainly is not a power to tell states what to do in matters that aren't of federal concern."
States actually have a lot of power, Mathews said. "States can basically do anything they want in the service of the health, safety and welfare of their citizens."