The second round of Democratic debates kicked off with 10 presidential hopefuls Tuesday night who revealed a real conflict between progressive and moderate candidates, said three of the Valley's political experts.
"It was a dominant theme," said G. Terry Madonna, professor of public affairs and director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs, Franklin and Marshall College. "The debate was lively and the differences made clear between the center and the left. There were no personal attacks just policy differences."
The major themes of the night were health care, immigration, climate control, and the racial division in our country. Who can beat Donald Trump was another important question, Madonna said.
The first hour was highlighted by a group attack among more moderate candidates against the Medicare for All plan advocated by Bernie Sanders, noted Robert Speel, associate professor of political science. Penn State University, The Behrend College. "The debate sidelined Elizabeth Warren for a while, though she is close to Bernie Sanders on the issue. Sanders emotionally defended his proposals against the onslaught, likely effectively."
There is no doubt that Medicare for all and how to pay for it is a big dividing line among Democratic candidates. And there is a big difference on keeping public insurance and having a public option. Sanders and Warren were very energetic and vigorous defenders of their positions.
"I think Bernie has had a good debate, and was more aggressive and energetic," explained Nick Clark, Susquehanna University associate professor of political science. "He engaged the topic of health care head-on, elaborating on some of the assumptions behind his proposal.
"Mayor Pete (Buttigieg) had a nice night, particularly undercutting the argument that Democrats need to focus on the best policies and not worry about what Republicans will say," Clark said.
Buttigieg's argument about not allowing a third generation of school children accustomed to school shootings to happen was strong, Clark said.
"Governor Steve Bullock (of Montana) has had a good night, positioning himself as a possible alternative to Mayor Pete as the moderate candidate," Clark said.
"I think the debate has not been a good night for Beto," Clark suggested. "He was virtually non-existent through some of the initial exchanges. When he did speak on guns, he looked like a nervous high school debater, jumping back and forth at the podium. His point on Texas being a battleground state was not easy to accept as he did not ultimately win that race. I think it is only a matter of time until his campaign flames out at this point."
Bottom line, Speel said, is that night one of debate seemed partly to be a moderate reaction to some of the more extreme liberal views expressed in the first set of debates.
A majority of the candidates emphasized their interest in offering moderate, pragmatic, feasible solutions to policy problems, likely to contrast themselves with the two candidates on center stage — Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Speel said. However, this is a competition for Democratic primary voters, which is probably why Sanders and Warren currently lead those other candidates in polls.
One thing surprised Madonna: "What about Joe Biden? He was left out when many expected they would go after the front runner."
Biden and the nine remaining Democratic candidates will debate at 8 p.m. tonight.