Expect the Democrat-controlled House judiciary committee to adopt the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday and send it to the full House of Representatives for a vote by next week, said three university professors of political science, on Tuesday night.
"My sources say that Sen. [Mitch] McConnell has cleared the entire calendar next month and that the Senate trial could begin as early as Jan. 2," said G.Terry Madonna, director, center for politics and public affairs, Franklin & Marshall College.
Trump has now indicated that he will participate in the Senate trial, Madonna added. "Meaning he'll have lawyers and other aides there. Plus, he'll have McConnell there to make sure he is treated fairly."
The House Democrats chose to put forward a very narrow set of impeachment articles, said Scott R. Meinke, professor and chair, Bucknell department of political science.
"The articles deal only with the Ukraine scandal and alleged obstruction of justice, with a passing reference to how these charges relate to allegations from the Russia investigation," Meinke said. "The narrow set of articles makes it more likely that the House Democrats will act quickly and retain near-unity on the final vote."
There are 24 Democrats and 17 Republicans on the judiciary committee. "Every Democrat on the judiciary committee will vote on the two articles to impeach and every Republican will vote against it," Madonna said. That will be on Thursday.
"It will come up for a vote before the full House next week," Madonna said. "And right now there is not a single Republican that I am aware of in the country that has indicated they would vote for either of the two articles."
The Democrats, he said, "are in a little bit of a quandary because 31 seats that are held by Democratic members of Congress were in districts won by President Trump, 10 of them by double digits. There are 233 Democrats in the House; that means they need 216 to pass. They can leave 15-17 Democrats off, if they don't want to vote because they are in danger."
What's the point?
The Senate will not vote to remove the president on these charges unless something dramatic changes in the next month, Meinke believes.
There is a chance that a few Republican Senators will vote to convict, added Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State, The Behrend College — "Mitt Romney [Utah], Lisa Murkowski [Alaska], Susan Collins [Maine], and Cory Gardner [Colorado], the latter two of whom are running for re-election next year in states where President Trump is unpopular."
Meanwhile, for House Democrats, the point of pushing ahead is to lay down a marker about the president's conduct, Meinke maintains.
"I'm skeptical of claims that the impeachment and Senate trial will significantly help or hurt Democrats politically," Meinke said. "Views of President Trump have been remarkably stable, and views of the impeachment effort have lined up closely with those preexisting opinions."
There is, however, some potential cost to Democrats, Meinke noted, if a long Senate trial in early 2020 distracts from the Democratic presidential nomination contest — at the time when most voters would just be tuning in. But this process will probably be wrapped up before Super Tuesday, limiting the effects.
The competing sides are reinforcing each others' base of support, Madonna said.
"Trump is more likely to use impeachment than the Democrats," he said. "The Democrats will move on. But Trump will use this to rally his base.
"Look," Madonna said, "84 percent of Democrats support impeachment. Only 11 percent of Republicans do. There has been virtually no change in support. Independent voters have also remained firm about this and there hasn't been much movement. Forty-four percent of independents support impeachment."
The most moveable people are those who aren't paying a lot of attention to the impeachment proceedings, Madonna said. "They are not engaged very much ... yet."