SUNBURY — Kevin Troup this past week had to think outside the box to celebrate his mother's 83rd birthday since she is currently on lockdown inside a nursing home in Sunbury due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Troup and 10 family members took cake and signs to the Nursing & Rehabilitation at The Mansion, stood outside Frances Troup's window and sang happy birthday over the phone. Frances watched through the window with a big smile on her face, Troup said.
"It made her day," said Troup of the visit on March 22. "It was tough seeing her in there, but we know she's safer in there. We didn't want to forget about her and it showed her we loved her."
Troup said they plan to do the same thing for his mother-in-law's 92nd birthday on Sunday. Caroline Hoffman is staying at ManorCare Health Services-Sunbury.
Older citizens like Frances Troup and Hoffman who are stuck inside nursing homes and rehabilitation centers need interaction with family and loved ones to combat isolation and loneliness, according to nursing home representatives.
Emmanuel Home in Northumberland established virtual visits on the iPad between loved ones and residents, loved ones are encouraged to call as much as possible and they are partnering with a California company to provide Amazon Alexa in the rooms for music, jokes, news and communication, said Kimberly Delbo, director of nursing services and innovation.
"Anything to lift the spirits," said Delbo. "We want people to connect, and with the technology we have, we can leverage these resources and help people connect. When I bring the iPad in and they see their loved ones on the screens, they are so elated and overjoyed."
Delbo said she has been researching isolation and loneliness for the last two years as she worked at Emmanuel. She launched last year an intergenerational neighborhood project where school-age children were allowed to come in and interact with the residents twice a week.
"I think this will be the future of health care," said Delbo. "These are trying times, but these are times of change."
Brookdale Grayson View in Selinsgrove is encouraging family, friends and strangers to prepare a letter, a picture or some kind of greeting for residents and mail them to 29 Grayson View Court, Selinsgrove. The mail is then distributed so everybody is included, said resident programs coordinator Tara Bassler.
"Because our residents are isolated from the community, we're looking for something to brighten their day, a cheerful greeting that we're all in this together," she said.
Additionally, the facility is doing a lot of virtual visits and phone calls, she said.
The nurses also visit to help the residents with games, music and other activities. Residents are allowed to gather in groups of 10 or less and keeping their distance, she said.
Dr. Shahida Fareed, a behavior medicine psychologist at Geisinger, said it's important to think of family members who are older at all times but also during these times of crisis.
"Stay connected through phone or Facetime; use technology to make time for each other," said Fareed. "For example, you can read together, which will help them with anxiety at a distance. The things you are doing at home, you can do that in coordination with your family members. If they can walk, you can walk with them over the phone."