Trade disputes have negatively impacted Valley farms of all sizes whose products have been targeted by retaliatory tariffs.
"Even if farmers in Pennsylvania are not exporting their products to foreign countries, they are still negatively affected by global market conditions," said Mark O'Neill, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, on Thursday.
No one is more aware of the impact than Valley farmers — even those who don't follow the daily news about a trade war.
David Heimbach, who owns a dairy and grain farm near Selinsgrove, isn't up-to-date on tariffs, and the various proposals coming out of Washington, D.C.
All he knows, he said, is what is affecting the running of his farm. "I hear about tariffs. They're on, they're off. All I know is I'm getting less for what we produce," he said.
Leroy Troester owns a large Union County dairy farm near Mifflinburg, and said he doesn't trust government at all to "tell the truth about tariffs." He believes all the talk about tariffs and a trade war is an excuse used to justify low milk pricing. He'd like to see farms become self-sufficient and not have to depend on government.
"We shouldn't have to depend on other countries," he said. "We should take care of our own, and not have to worry about things like tariffs."
Also feeling the pinch is Darryl Steigmeyer, a co-owner of his grain, fruit and vegetable farm in lower Northumberland County.
"I go to the internet and watch prices fluctuate," he said. "And I wonder how large producers will survive, even with a subsidy. We're small but when I have to buy products to keep the farm running, prices are higher."
Steigmeyer and his partners supply food to local markets. He doesn't see a great difference in pricing. "Frankly, I don't know what to believe about tariffs," he said.
Some farmers in Pennsylvania received payments from the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) of 2018, O'Neill said.
"The payments helped reduce the losses for soybean farmers by providing relief of $1.65 per bushel. Meanwhile, dairy farmers were eligible for payments of 12-cents for every 100 pounds of milk they produced. Struggling dairy farmers accepted the payments, but it did very little to help relieve their financial stress. Pork producers received a flat $8 per animal, while corn growers were eligible for one-penny per bushel.
Although farmers were thankful to receive some relief under the program, the payments did not make up for losses suffered due to the trade war, O'Neill said. "Farmers would rather earn their living through fair and free trade practices with other nations, instead of receiving a government payment."
The USDA has announced the program will return in 2019, authorizing up to $14.5 billion in direct payments, which will be administered by the Farm Service Agency.
Depending on how future negotiations with China proceed and if retaliatory tariffs remain in effect, O'Neill said, the first payments to farmers could begin in late July or early August.