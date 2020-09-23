The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is a penny lower this week at $2.48 per gallon, according to an AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday.
Last year on this date, gas prices averaged $2.81. The average price for a gallon of regular gas by municipality this week is as follows: Elysburg, $2.60, Lewisburg, $2.49, Mifflinburg, $2.42, Milton, $2.56, Mount Carmel, $2.44, Selinsgrove, $2.49, Shamokin, $2.40, and Sunbury, $2.43.
Today’s national gas price average, according to AAA, is $2.18, which is one cent less than last week, the same price as a month ago, but 48 cents cheaper than mid-September last year. On the week, all states saw gas prices decrease or remain stable at the pump.
With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease.
— RICK DANDES