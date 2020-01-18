About two inches of snow fell in the Valley Saturday and later turned to sleet as temperatures fell, possibly causing an afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.
"The storm is stretching across many states," Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said of the weather system that had tapered off by late afternoon.
Westbound lanes on Interstate 80 in Montour and Columbia counties were closed for several hours due to a multi-vehicle accident that happened west of the Buckhorn exit despite speed restrictions issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation earlier in the day. No injuries were immediately reported.
PennDOT lifted the speed restriction, as well all vehicle restrictions on Interstates 86 and 80, by early evening.
The forecast for Sunday is cloudy and breezy, with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, but no precipitation, he said.
The winds, however, could cause roadways to ice up, he said.
"It could cause some issues with untreated roads," said Reppert.
The Valley wasn't the only place that dealt with snow issues. The Midwest and Plains got walloped by the snow and sleet that created travel headaches Saturday after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads.
Officials closed hundreds of miles of Interstate 29 from Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A stretch of Interstate 94 from Fargo, North Dakota to Bismarck, North Dakota. Farther west in Wyoming, officials closed down stretches of Interstate 80 due to the weather and as a precaution against travelers becoming stranded without services.
In Nebraska, the winter storm that pummeled the state Friday was blamed for at least one death on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol reported Saturday. The patrol said the driver was killed Friday when the pickup he was driving spun out of control, crossed the median and slammed into a semitrailer. Nebraska troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents across the state. Most of those were to assist stranded motorists, but 55 were crashes, the patrol said.
The storm quickly spread through the Valley as it made its way to the Northeast, with snow totals expected to reach near one foot or more in parts of New York state and Vermont. But most areas in the region were expected to get just a few inches.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.