Valley competitors had a good showing in the cattle department on day 7 of the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Grace Spigelmyer, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was among the most decorated in the group. Spigelmyer took first in red &white junior, 4-year cow, reserve senior champion and reserve grand champion.
Kara Shaffer, of Port Trevorton, and Jordan Ewing, of McClure, each also took first place in competitions — junior 2-year-old and summer yearling, respectively.
Erica Stauffer, of Sunbury Christian Academy finished third among fifth- and sixth-graders in the spotted lanternfly calendar contest.
Students in first through eighth grades at 87 schools/groups and 32 homeschoolers submitted more than 1,430 drawings of the invasive species.
Read the results of more Valley place winners at dailyitem.com.