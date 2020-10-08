Interesting, challenging and frustrating are all words Valley band leaders used to describe the back-and-forth fall marching season.
A highlight of traditional Friday night football games for generations, Valley marching bands and their parents not been immune to the state's ever-changing crowd restrictions.
The 50 members of the Midd-West marching band will perform for the first time this season during the Mustang's home football game tonight.
Midd-West Band Director Stacy Hostetter said they were limited to playing before the athlete warm-up and only at home games but now that the district is allowing for 25 percent capacity — about 750 people — at the stadium, the band will also play during the home game.
"All the band members are still wearing bandanas as masks and sitting 6 feet apart in the bleachers near the end zone," Hostetter said.
Performing during the COVID-19 restrictions has been "really weird," said Carl Fultz, a senior who plays the alto saxophone.
"We're used to a certain amount of applause," he said of the relative quiet due to small crowds at the games.
"It's a little disheartening," agreed Kaylee Will, a junior snare drum player.
Senior Madi Gahring said despite the mask requirements and smaller than usual crowds, she and her bandmates are just happy to perform.
"It's not ideal but we're getting through it," she said. "We want to be there and we have great directors who want us to succeed."
Fultz said the experience may be different, "But even with COVID, it's fun."
Marching Dragons
Unpredictability marked the start of the 2020-21 school year for the Marching Dragons of Lewisburg Area High School.
The fall season began with a scaled-back version of band camp in early August. The decision was made to scrap the planned music for this year in favor of selections from past shows. Rehearsals were taken outdoors and students were screened for virus symptoms.
When the start to the school year was delayed as case counts in Union County rose, extra evening rehearsals were later scheduled to make up for lost time.
COVID-19 mitigation measures forced Lewisburg out of Bucknell University’s stadium and into a cooperative agreement to use Selinsgrove High School’s stadium. The Marching Dragons were slated to perform prior to kickoff at the varsity football team’s home opener but crowd size restrictions ultimately canceled those plans.
“It certainly has been an interesting few months for the Marching Dragons,” Daniel Schwanger, instrumental music teacher and band director, said.
A federal judge’s decision striking down Gov. Tom Wolf’s crowd size limitations spurred the band to plan a performance at the Oct. 2 home football game. Then, an Appeals Court judge stayed that decision on appeal by the Wolf Administration. The Marching Dragons again were held in wait.
The band has performed just once for varsity football, on Sept. 18. It was a pregame show and they left before kickoff. They hope to perform once more at the final home game Oct. 23 but are beholden to the ever-changing mitigation measures.
The Marching Dragons were to perform a special event Friday for relatives of the student musicians at the home practice field. On Oct. 16, they were to have a band-only joint event with Bloomsburg Area High School’s band at that school’s new stadium.
“I know my students were disappointed we were unable to attend the game (Oct. 2). And while the frequent changes from the state have indeed caused varying degrees of frustration for my students and me, I have found great benefit in remaining in constant communication with families,” Schwanger said. “Everyone is aware that things are different this year and we must all be ready to adapt accordingly, and change schedules on much shorter notice than usual. Fortunately, most students seem prepared to make the necessary adjustments in order to continue rehearsing regularly and safely.
Condensed show
Shikellamy Band Director Scott Carey described the fall marching band season as 'interesting.'
Carey said the group began practicing on July 13 and he was unsure if school would even return.
“We decided that not knowing how long things would go because of COVID-19, we chose to do a condensed show this year,” he said. “We usually do about an 8-minute show but this year, it is only 5-minutes.”
Carey said band members were so happy to see each other they didn’t care how hard the practicing was.
‘We challenged them and they all responded well,” he said.
Carey said the band is still competing, but virtually.
“We record performances and submit them,” he said.
The band is allowed inside the stadium for all home Shikellamy Braves football games.
“It’s nice we can go inside the stadium, it makes things a bit more normal for us,” Carey said. “Our first rehearsal, the kids were so excited they didn't care what we were doing — they were just excited to see each other.”
The band is also getting ready to open its concession stand with a limited menu for home games.
Pre-game performance
Mount Carmel Area Superintendent Pete Cheddar said the band plays before the home football games.
"The band was counted in our total for home games,” said Cheddar. "We allowed four tickets per senior band member and two for underclassman."
Mount Carmel is reviewing the latest information provided by Wolf on Tuesday, said Cheddar.
Early in the season, Danville Area High School's marching band played its pregame show early enough to allow parents to view the show before leaving ahead of fans coming for the football game.
In its most recent game, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district had about 900 people in the stadium. The band was allowed to stay for the entire game, but instead of its normal location in the bleachers, they were socially distanced on the track behind one of the end zones.
When the band practices outside, no masks are necessary, though students still keep to a distance of about 7 feet in all directions.
Shamokin Area Superintendent Chris Venna said the band plays before and during the game. Band members are allowed to attend after they’re playing and they are reviewing the new guidelines.
Parents and students “are thankful for the opportunity,” said Venna.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Eric Scicchitano, Rick Dandes, Joe Sylvester and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.