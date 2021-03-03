Regional hospitals are awaiting word from the state on whether they’ll receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and to whom it may be administered.
The state is expected to get about 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to a state Republican lawmaker, but the Department of Health and the governor’s office wouldn’t confirm such information on Tuesday.
The state is deferring to an anticipated announcement Wednesday about volume and distribution plans, potentially offering exclusive access to educators and other essential workers like police officers and grocery store employees.
“We are prepared to integrate the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine into UPMC’s overall distribution plan once received by the commonwealth. Based on national and state distribution models, we do not anticipate having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available before mid-March,” Tyler Wagner, spokesman, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, said.
The Johnson & Johnson is the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use authorization from the federal Food & Drug Administration. Its efficacy is lower than vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna but clinical trials have shown its highly effective in preventing severe symptoms and death. That it requires just one shot rather than two should aid scheduling and convenience.
“In its clinical trial, it was shown that even if someone contracts COVID after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they’re far less likely to die or suffer from severe illness. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have prevented disease altogether in more than 90 percent of recipients who receive the two-dose vaccine, they were proven just as effective as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in preventing serious illness and deaths,” Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender said.
A lack of vaccine supplies plagued the government’s response to the ongoing pandemic. It caused both Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and Geisinger hospitals to halt taking new appointments in late January for first doses of the two-dose vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.
Brian Wolfe, vice president of Physician and Clinic Practices, Evangelical, said the hospital is working to ensure second doses for vaccine participants along with first doses for those with previously scheduled appointments through the month of March.
“I remain hopeful in the next two weeks we will resume scheduling primary doses in April and May based on the state’s distribution plan. Scheduling of future clinics will begin with individuals from our waitlist,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe explained that Pennsylvania hospitals are in daily communication with the state Department of Health. Evangelical is awaiting information from Johnson & Johnson, such as how to store the vaccine and details on administering the shots.
Evangelical maintains a waitlist and will work from that list to schedule new appointments as supplies increase. To be added, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus or call 570-522-4530, option 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Information about Geisinger’s vaccine program can be found at geisinger.org/COVIDvax or call 570-284-3657. Those calling the hospital system should expect potential high call volumes and Geisinger highly recommends scheduling online. Geisinger is not keeping a waitlist.
