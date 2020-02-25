Valley hospitals prepared for coronavirus, have plans in place for outbreaks

Local hospital officials say they are prepared if the coronavirus spreads to the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, have emergency plans in place in the event of an outbreak or the spread of any highly infectious disease, officials said.
They said they also check for updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where officials expect it will eventually spread to the United States.
COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), the disease caused by the coronavirus, has sickened tens of thousands of people and killed more than 2,700 people, most of them in China, where the disease originated. The CDC reported on Tuesday that there were 53 confirmed cases in the U.S.
Matt Exley, Evangelical’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said the hospital is part of the North Central Health Care Coalition of hospitals and other medical care services in seven counties that could provide backup. Geisinger is in the East Central coalition that includes seven other counties, including Montour and Northumberland.
The state Department of Health also can provide assistance, Exley said.
Dr. Mark Shelly, epidemiologist and director of infection control for Geisinger, said Geisinger has held meetings to discuss possible scenarios, such as if there is one case or 100 or more.
"Some emergency planning is done all the way along," Shelly said.
"What if somebody was in Italy 10 days ago and they were around somebody they didn't know was infected," he said.
Shelly said, though, someone could have the flu and show symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 — cough and sore throat.
"If you're exposed to somebody in China 10 days ago and you come down with a cough and fever," Shelly said. "You definitely send off the test."
But he said only 5 percent of people tested because they are sick or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 have tested positive, he said. That's 19 of 20 people without the virus.
"There still is a lot of other stuff causing those fevers," he said.
Shelly said the incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days.
"If it's 21 days out before there are symptoms, it's not coronavirus," he said.
Michelle Lincoln, Evangelical's infection prevention manager, said the symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, shortness of breath.
"It sometimes starts with a sore throat," she said.
Lincoln said that just like with the flu, good prevention is good hand hygiene, keeping your hands away from your eyes and mouth, covering your mouth with tissue or the crook of your arm when coughing or sneezing.
"The CDC (website) has a lot of information on the coronavirus, not just for health care providers, but for the public," she said.
Shelly said it's likely the coronavirus will spread in the United States, but it's hard to predict if it will make it to the Valley.
"I think there are a lot of unknowns," Exley said. "We're making sure all of the staff have regular training."
He said that if there is a surge of cases, Evangelical can reach out to the health care coalition or even the state Health Department.
"It kind of takes a tiered approach," Exley said.
Even if that deadly virus doesn't make its way here, people can play a role in preventing the spread of any infectious disease with good hand hygiene (washing or sanitizing), staying home from work if sick and staying away from others who are sick, the health care providers said.
"I think it's important for us to understand the principle of social distance," Shelly said. "Know the correct spitting distance of 6 feet (from someone sneezing or coughing)."
He said it's important to plan for situations where disease is spreading, including giving patients masks.