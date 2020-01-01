DANVILLE — KaSandra Eltringham went to Geisinger Medical Center Tuesday wanting only her husband and close family around when she gave birth to her third child.
Instead, several members of the local news media crowded into her room Wednesday afternoon to ask questions and take video and photographs after she delivered the first child in 2020 at the Danville hospital.
Brayleigh Rayne Bickel was born at 3:34 a.m. Wednesday to Eltringham and Jason Bickel, of Coal Township. She weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Her birth was a shock on a few fronts for the couple, who between them now have six children, since Bickel underwent a vasectomy.
"I thought it was over," said Eltringham's oldest child, Catalina, 14, who beamed at her baby sister swaddled in pink and sleeping in her mother's arms.
Her younger sister, Breann, said she intends to help her mother.
"I'm probably going to change a lot of diapers," the 7-year-old said.
Eltringham said she was worried about having another child at the age of 33, particularly with her health problems. During her pregnancy, she developed gestational diabetes.
"I'm not worried about being an older mother with a newborn," she said as Brayleigh's tiny hand clutched her mother's finger. "I was just more worried with my health."
Bickel has his own concerns.
At 41 and the father of three other children, Cameron, 20, Adyn, 17, and Eliana, 11, from a prior marriage, he worries about his stamina.
"I'm afraid I won't be able to keep up," he said.
A few hours later at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, precisely at 5:09 a.m., Lisa Catrillo, 28, of Northumberland, gave birth to her first child, Luke Joseph, who weighed in at 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 18 inches. The infant is the first grandchild for both of their families.
Her due date was Jan. 18 but on Tuesday afternoon, after she completed her regular three-mile run, Catrillo and her husband, Matt, 26, joked that their baby might arrive on New Year's Day.
"We had just finished dinner at about 6 p.m. and were joking that wouldn't it be funny if our baby was born" on the first day of 2020, Matt Catrillo said. Moments later Catrillo's water broke and they were headed to Evangelical.
At the hospital, the young couple rang in 2020 by watching the ball drop on television after which Catrillo's labor intensified.
"It was painful, but worth it," she said, her eyes brimming with joyful tears as she cradled her sleeping baby boy.