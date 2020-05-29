News of the death of George Floyd, an African American, in Minneapolis, followed by overnight riots, and the Friday arrest on murder charges of the police officer shown on viral video restraining Floyd brought out sharp and sometimes emotional reactions from Valley religious leaders, legislators and law enforcement officials.
"I was absolutely appalled and sickened when I saw the video," said Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare. "This should not be tolerated and should be dealt with swiftly. We, the Sunbury Police Department, absolutely condemn the actions of those officers in Minneapolis."
Hare said his department is praying for Floyd’s family and that peace can be restored in Minnesota.
“The whole thing is s shame and should have never happened,” Hare said.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, added, "The horrific and unjust killing of George Floyd represents the worst kind of policing and shows just how far we need to still go in developing a culture of mutual respect between law enforcement and those they are sworn to protect and serve.
"While George Floyd should undoubtedly be alive today, ripping apart communities and cities is no way to honor his memory," Keller said. "Lawlessness does not beget justice. The more people harmed by the ongoing violence in the wake of Floyd's tragic and disgusting death only deepens the wound caused by this brutal act."
The George Floyd video is extremely disturbing said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican.
"The officer in question has been fired, arrested, and charged with Mr. Floyd’s murder. In the coming months, the officer will stand trial for his actions," Toomey said. "I understand the anger people are feeling and fully support the right every American has to peaceful protest, but no one has a right to violently riot. These acts must stop.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, called the officer's arrest a step toward justice for the Floyd family.
"All those responsible must be held fully accountable," Casey said. "We cannot accept a system which disregards the value of black life.”
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch declined to make a detailed comment
“I’m absolutely mindful of the history and experiences that this evokes," Piecuch said, "but professionally I have an obligation to refrain from commenting on another jurisdiction’s prosecution."
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a lengthy written statement about the death of Floyd.
"There is a rot at the center of our society, and this week it was laid bare on the street under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer," he said. "Today that officer was charged with murder and is under arrest. It is the first step toward justice, but we have a long road ahead of us.
"The killing of George Floyd is an especially painful reminder of how far we have yet to travel as a nation to find peace and equality — because this could be anywhere in America. When George Floyd died in the street, surrounded by officers sworn to protect the peace, millions of Americans felt the pain of being told 'you don’t matter.'"
Shapiro said the response to the crisis must show the moral clarity that everybody counts, and everybody matters.
Religous leaders: A disgrace
The horror of this "steals my breath," said Pastor Ann Keeler Evans, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Susquehanna Valley. "That anyone can kneel on a person's neck until they die, and other people watch as he begs for his life ... We live in a country that is so racialized. Our friends and our neighbors of color are not safe as well in this world."
Friday began the holiday of Shavuot, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth El in Sunbury, when the Jewish people commemorate the giving of the commandments on Mt. Sinai.
"When I saw that footage of the police officer kneeling on the neck of a dying Mr. Floyd, while more police officers stood by, I realized how far we have come from honoring the holy words that we claim guide us," said Mandel, a member of the Sunbury Together group. "We have committed idolatry by worshipping and enabling violence and racism. We stand idly by the blood of our brothers. This is a national disgrace. And using the unfortunate and equally violent riots as a way to minimize and distract from the criminal police behavior only makes it worse."