County leaders across the Valley are taking a wait and see approach until the state reveals who will start the reopening process May 8, but Northumberland County has reason for optimism following a call with Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was informed during the call that Northumberland County looks like it will be among the first to enter the yellow stage May 8.
Wolf last week revealed his three-tiered plan to reopen the state. Counties will go from the current red phase — strict social distancing and a stay-at-home order — to yellow, with a slight easing of some restrictions, to green, when all restrictions would be lifted.
All four Valley counties are well within one of the state's metrics to determine what counties advance to yellow: Fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week window. There were no new cases locally in the state's latest round of data. Over the past 14 days, Northumberland has had 32 new cases (35.2 per 100,000 residents). Snyder County has had nine new cases in the two-week window, for an average of 22.3 cases per 100,000 residents. Union County has had eight for an average of 17.8. Reconciliation of state data has moved confirmed Montour County cases to other counties, leading to a total of -1 cases in Montour County over the last 14 days, an average of -5.4 per 100,000.
Schiccatano said he is hopeful the county will be on the list, but he warned that making the list would not mean immediate reopening.
"We are still getting plans in place and it will be a few days after with a slow process," he said. "We want to make sure everyone is safe. We are getting shields for when people enter the buildings by the security guards and a few other things to make sure everyone is safe. When we open the doors we will be completely prepared."
Schiccatano said he is proud of the work Northumberland County officials and emergency responders have done.
"Everyone worked together and we followed all the guidelines," he said.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said Union County leaders have been in touch with state officials about protocol when moving from red to yellow status. However, Richards said whether Union County will be among the initial counties to see some restrictions lifted won’t be known until Friday.
“We’re reasonably confident we would be one of the earlier ones to reopen,” Richards said. “We have hospital capacity. We have the amount of cases under the required guidelines.”
Richards said there have been internal discussions about recalling the county’s eight furloughed employees. Where feasible, Richards said it’s expected employees working remotely will continue to do so. For those who may be asked to resume in-person duties, county officials must finalize plans for proper social distancing measures, masking and sanitizing, she said.
“We’re going to try to set an example for others,” Richards said.
Snyder County will wait until Friday to make any decision about reopening the government, said Commissioner Joe Kantz.
To prepare for business to resume, he said, county officials are reaching out to manufacturers and large retailers to discuss how it will be accomplished.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said county officials can't make any move toward reopening until they hear if the county was moved from red to yellow status.
"We can't do anything in terms of opening the county until we know," Holdren said. "We are planning for it, we are hoping Montour County is one of those moving (from red to yellow)."
He said the commissioners are comfortable with reopening with set guidelines.
"What companies need to do to reopen is follow the CDC guidelines and social distancing," Holdren said.
Daily Item reporters Francis Scarcella, Eric Scicchitano, Joe Sylvester and Marcia Moore contributed to this report.