Eight Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be among retailers reopening in the Valley on Friday.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Wednesday that 77 stores in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be open Friday. The stores and small businesses alike that are reopening must abide by guidance issued by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration detailing social distancing requirements and other best practices in the interest of public health and safety.
The local state stores that will open include those in Coal Township, Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove and Sunbury.
Liquor stores will limit the number of customers to no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restrict numbers of customers in smaller stores. The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older.
Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores and one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.
Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.
Prior to opening to the public, each location has been professionally sanitized and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout, according to state officials. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.
Prep work for Friday
Abby Kremser, of The English Garden, 497 Mill St., Danville said she would be busy cleaning up the store on Thursday in preparation for customers' return on Friday.
"Our customers have been super supportive," she said. "We've had a lot of online sales, but no customers have been in the store for seven weeks. We are just working on fixing displays that we've pulled stuff from. We've gotten some orders so we are getting things priced and put out and making the store look better. Cleaning in general."
Kremser's children have been with her doing schoolwork at the store. "I have four kids and we've been doing school there every day. And we have a puppy, so you can imagine we have a lot of cleaning to do before Friday."
The store has been offering blessing boxes online, Kremser said, "so people can create a little box of sunshine to send to somebody. We'll put a note inside and ship it. Now we have a Mother's Day box, pre-made boxes that can be purchased and we will ship for $5.
"With it being Mother's Day we are going to offer some personal shopping appointments on Friday and Saturday, but we are not just opening the doors and letting everyone in," she said. "We are trying to make sure we are following the guidelines set forth by the state, trying to make sure we are keeping ourselves, our families and our customers safe."
Opting to not open
Bill Moyer, the owner of Moyer Electronic Supply Co. in Sunbury and Pottsville, has been open during the shutdown but has not allowed any patrons into his shop on North Second Street in Sunbury. That won't change Friday.
Over the past two months, to maintain social distancing, Moyer sells electronics and batteries and provides instruction on how they work. He has set up a table outside his 310 N. Second Street shop where customers can practice as he guides them through an intercom.
Moyer said he and his wife have chosen not to allow shoppers into their location despite the easing of restrictions starting Friday.
"There is a long, long laundry list of things from the state that you have to follow and we're just not going to rush into it," he said. "It's a matter of safety for our employees and customers. There are still a lot of people walking around without masks.
"If you're going to do it, do it right."
First time this year
In Danville, the Ferry Street Growers' Market will open for the first time this year on Saturday.
Rebecca Dressler, the head of the Danville Business Alliance, said the market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for pre-order pickups only. Orders can be placed at ferrystreetgrowersmarket.com
"As we move forward through this pandemic/season there will be more vendors to purchase from," Dressler said. "The safety of its customers is of the utmost importance to the Growers' Market. They will be implementing new shopping/ordering procedures for the health and safety of all."
Soft opening
Tom Beiter, of Beiter's Department Store, at 491 Mill St. in Danville, said "I don't really know what to expect on Friday. I have taken a lot of phone calls so I think there are going to be people out. My whole crew is not back yet, so we are doing a soft opening."
Most of the rest of his crew, Beiter said, will be back on Monday.
"Other than that, we're going to play it by ear and see what happens," he said. "We're looking forward to being back. And it seems like people are looking forward to having us back."
Sunday is Mother's Day, he said, "so we do have gifts and cards available. Fabrics have been very popular. I've had a lot of calls for that during the closure ... for keeping people busy."
Keeping to guidelines
Leeser's Shoe Store, 18 Broadway St., in Milton, did not return calls seeking comment but had posted a message on Facebook: "We will be wearing masks and have added a sanitizing station. We have also rearranged furniture to keep space between customers."
The store advised people who are elderly or who have health concerns to call 570-742-8241 to make an appointment which will be scheduled for 9 a.m., before the full staff and other customers arrive. Customers were also encouraged to call ahead for curbside service for anyone who preferred to not enter the store.
"And lastly, we know first baby shoes are an event that aunts, uncles and grandparents like to be present for, but please try to limit your party size," the post said. "We are happy to have you record or live stream the event to share with family.
"Thanks for your patience this past month. We can’t wait to see you again!"