Valley making new Easter traditions amid lockdown

There will still be an Easter egg hunt at Lauren Raelene Rhoads' house today. As with everything in the current climate, it comes with a twist.
Rhoads, of Augustaville, plans to livestream her sons' Easter egg hunt for her family to watch. She will do so to make the holiday "a little more normal."
This year's holiday religious services and family gatherings will be unlike any before, as residents follow social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, a disease that has sickened more than a million people worldwide and claimed 100,000 lives.
Staying 10 feet apart and not gathering with more than nine other people puts a damper on Easter traditions like morning Mass, egg hunts and a big meal with family, but residents and religious congregations in the Valley are finding unique ways to keep traditions alive.
"I don't think the reality of Easter without the whole family has really hit me yet," said Rhoads. "It makes me sad especially because this will be the first year my 2-year-old will understand the egg hunt and not just sit and eat every piece of candy as he finds it. My mom is an ER nurse and it is her weekend to work anyway. With that being said we also haven't been able to see her."
It's important to maintain the holiday, she said.
"Easter is the resurrection day of Christ," she said. "It's the spring holiday when you start to see all of the spring flowers bloom and everything is new. For me that means family, and sometimes it's not always blood, but getting together and celebrating love for each other."
Her grandfather built the house her family lives in, her father grew up there and every Easter had egg hunts there since she was a child, she said.
"It means a lot to us to keep that tradition alive," she said.
Maggie Troxell, of Selinsgrove, said her Easter family tradition has been to go to her grandparents' house to have a big dinner and an egg hunt. This year, the 17 family members are going to video chat with each other for dinner.
"We definitely don’t want to put my grandparents at risk, so we’re all making some sort of dinner at our respective houses and then using Houseparty to still be together in a way for dinner," she said. Houseparty is a face-to-face social networking application, like Zoom.
Troxell said it's hard to do with her children, ages 8, 3 and 2.
"They just don't get it," she said. "They don’t understand why we’re not going to mam and poppa’s. My grandparents are really struggling. We’re an extremely close-knit family and generally together a couple of times a week."
Jo Havasi, of Sunbury, said she and her husband normally take their two kids out to a few egg hunts a year.
"This year's plan is to go out and hide Easter eggs in our yard early in the morning," she said. "I know it's a bit of a no-no with the social distancing, but my stepdaughter, her fiance, and his son are coming over then later so all three kids can go hunt Easter eggs and then play before we have our Easter dinner."
This is as big as they usually plan for, she said.
"Some years it's smaller because my stepdaughter is also trying to fit in her mother's side, and then there's also the fiance's family. So some years it doesn't work out on Easter itself. But we always try and do something," she said.
This year's Easter is different but nevertheless important, said church leaders around the Valley. Although religious institutions are an exemption from Gov. Wolf's stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 crisis, church leaders in the area are turning to livestreaming services across the internet and drive-in services to keep their congregations safe.
"We're using technology and social media for a good thing: to promote the kingdom of God," said Pastor Brad Hatter of New Life E.C. Church of Herndon. "This has been a negative situation and we're praying for those who lost their lives, who are affected, the health care workers and the first responders, but this part is a good thing in terms of how we think about church. We can worship God anywhere. It's not about one particular church in one particular building."
New Life has been hosting worship services on Facebook Live for the last few weeks but they will host an outdoor service at 10 a.m. today at the Herndon Campgrove at 114 Camp Meeting Circle. Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicles or stand by their cars to maintain social distancing; the collection plate will not be passed around, Hatter said.
"It's a nice place to gather outdoors, and it has a cross," said Hatter. "We're promoting it as minimal social interaction, but we felt it was important to be together as the body of Christ and to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior."
This crisis has forced churches to think outside the box, he said.
"It would be easy to sit and do nothing," he said. "We started recording services, we're doing Facebook Bible studies. Tons and tons of congregations are doing this now."
Beavertown God's Missionary Church in mid-March built an outdoor stage for its drive-in services at the facility along Creek Road in Middleburg. Families can drive their vehicles to the church parking lot and tune into 94.3 FM. Church services were held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today.
"We've had very good crowds," said Senior Pastor Jim Plank. "People seem to have the need to pray, find inspiration and help and enjoy the services. All the services are livestream on our website (https://beavertownchurch.com)."
Palm Sunday brought out more than 500 people. A typical Sunday had about 400 before, said Plank.
Mountain services
Beavertown God's Missionary Church is also the host of the Easter Sunrise Service at the Mount Pisgah Altar off Shade Mountain Road in West Perry Township, Snyder County. The 6:30 a.m. service is still advertised on the church website, but Plank said they were not yet committed to hosting the service.
"It's up in the air exactly what we're going to do," he said.
Another popular Easter service on Paxinos Mountain was canceled. Hosted by Clarks Grove United Methodist Church and Elysburg Boy Scouts of America Troop 247, the service would normally bring out at least 200 people.
"Everybody is disappointed," said Scoutmaster Phil Rizzo. "It's a real joy to see the kids and community together, but we understand why it had to happen."
Livestreaming
At Christ Wesleyan Church, worship arts Pastor Ryan Brocious and a team of about 20 people will present Sunday's services, divided into groups for specific tasks, through online streaming. Easter services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"Our role right now is to offer much-needed encouragement and uplifting elements," said Brocious. "People are cooped up and they can get discouraged very quickly; a lot of negativity can come out of this time."
The church has been doing online services and 5-minute devotions for the last three weeks and offering an online communion service so people can take communion at home with their own elements. The pastor guides them through the ceremony digitally, he said.
The church has around 1,600 members between two services normally, but about 2,300 join them online, said Brocious.
Mark Gittens, the pastor of Higher Hope International Ministries that meets in the former JC Penney department store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, has been live streaming services for the last three weeks and those without computers are able to call in to listen. Since 2013, the services were recorded for members who are sick and homebound, but now there's a greater audience, he said.
"This last Sunday, we had almost 6,000 viewers on all our platforms," he said. "We're just trying to do a better job communicating the message. That's been our focus."
This Easter service isn't anything more special than a normal Sunday morning service, said Gittens.
"It's no different," he said. "We feel we don't need to put on a big production for something we should be celebrating every Sunday. We try to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ every Sunday. We're going to jam out every time and we're going to speak the whole message every Sunday."
At-home Holy Week scavenger hunt
The Paxtonville United Methodist Church for Holy Week has been hosting an at-home scavenger hunt to go along with each day's online service or lesson. Pastor Ryan Krauss said people are invited to share an image or photograph that goes along with the message.
"On Palm Sunday, we told them to take a picture of a palm or something that reminds them of palms," said Krauss. "On Wednesday, we asked them to post a photo of being kind, or someone being kind to them or a list of things a person can do to be kind."
At 10:30 a.m. today, Krauss will post a pre-recorded service with songs, preaching, prayers and a special soloist and piano duet for Easter.
"We're so used to doing things together, but we simply cannot do that right now," he said. "Easter, in the life of the church, is a week-long thing starting with Palm Sunday. There's a lot of things we don't have the opportunity to do in a normal way. This is an attempt to get people involved and share with each other during one of the two most important celebrations in the Christian calendar."
Life is so different right now for people, said Krauss.
"Folks are out of work, kids are out of school, the world is very new right now," he said. "One of the ways that we can handle it is to keep a routine, especially if it's our faith and having something to lean back on. We can be a source of comfort and strength during the chaos we're experiencing."