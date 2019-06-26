SELINSGROVE — Felony rape and related charges against a 50-year-old Selinsgrove man have been transferred to Snyder County Court.
Peter Kay, the defense attorney for Ricky L. Spriggle, and District Attorney Michael Piecuch stipulated the preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge John H. Reed.
Spriggle is charged with 15 felony counts, including rape, forcible rape sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
He’s accused of raping and assaulting an incapacitated woman he met at a Freeburg bar on April 18. She was found bruised and with broken fingernails by state police trooper William Davis in a Selinsgrove borough parking lot and taken to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg for treatment.
Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, Piecuch filed a motion requesting Reed to recuse himself from the case after the district judge commented during a bail reduction hearing about hearing “someone talking about the case and that the prosecution may be in question.”
In the motion, Piecuch noted that Reed had had previously represented Spriggle in a criminal case prior to taking the bench while serving as a public defender.
During that bail reduction hearing, Reed lowered Spriggle’s bail from $75,000 cash to $25,000 bail.
Reed denied the recusal motion without comment and later agreed to transfer the case to the Court of Common Pleas.
Spriggle remains free awaiting formal arraignment.