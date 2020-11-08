Mifflinburg physician Chris Darrup has been a lifelong Catholic but never had the calling to serve in the ministry until he was encouraged to consider it.
"The Bishop sent out a call for deacons about six years ago. It seemed appropriate to me with everything going on with the church and fewer people joining the priesthood that I could be of support," said Darrup, who in September was among 35 permanent deacons ordained to serve in the Harrisburg diocese until age 75. A total of 92 deacons serve in the diocese.
Bishop Ronald W. Gainer said all of the men heeded God's call.
"We are each a unique project of God. We each carry within ourselves a personal vocation, a calling, which brings with it an obligation to follow God's design for our lives," he said. "What a marvelous work of grace it is, that, having made a variety of vocational choices — marriage and family life, professional careers and avocations — these men, including Deacon Darrup, began to discern that God had another vocational project in His heart for them. These men listened to God's calling and cooperated with His will. Their ordination reminds us of this truth: the diaconate is an order of service to Christ and to his church. Their selfless service as husbands, fathers, sons and brothers is elevated by a sacramental grace that will conform their lives ever more closely to Christ the Servant."
"It's been quite a learning process," the 52-year-old Darrup said of the five-year formal training involved in becoming a deacon who is permitted to preach the homily and preside at weddings, baptisms and funerals.
A Family Practice Center physician, Darrup credits Deacon Richard Owen who serves Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lewisburg with urging him to join the ministry.
Owen said he saw in Darrup an ideal candidate.
"He's a faithful Catholic and he works in healthcare so he's sensitive to people's physical needs. I thought he'd be the same with people's spiritual needs," Owen said.
The challenge, he added, is maintaining a balance between family and this new vocation.
Darrup said his wife, Angela, and their five children, Rebecca, Ryan, John, Maria and Laura, have been supportive throughout the process and training which required visits to Harrisburg four times a month for several years and his subsequent appointment to St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove.
His wife and children remain members of St. George Roman Catholic Church in Mifflinburg but they have attended St. Pius X to hear Darrup preach the homily.
"My children are great critics," he said of their feedback on his sermons. "They always tell me to 'make it real.'"
Darrup especially enjoys one-on-one discussions with parishioners about having a "personal relationship with Jesus" and admits that he's still settling into his role attending to a large congregation.
"It was a little intimidating. I'm still getting comfortable on the altar," he said.
The St. Pius X congregation is also still getting to know Darrup, the first deacon to serve in the church led by the Rev. Tukura Pius Michael.
"It makes the church complete," said Father Pius.