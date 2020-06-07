SELINSGROVE — For the first time in months, guitarist Jason Yoder entertained a live crowd on Saturday at the Selinsgrove Farmer's Market.
"After not playing live for months it was like riding a bike," he said. "It was a little awkward."
Enjoying the performance were Lacie Brown and her 2-1/2-year-old granddaughter, Layla Weisen.
"She's loving it," said Brown, who despite living in the borough for two decades had never visited the market held every Saturday in the Commons from May to October.
Deep Hollow Forest Farm vendor Tonya Scott, of Halifax, said the music energized visitors.
"People are more talkative and there are more kids," she said.
Yoder's father, Fred, is also a guitar-playing singer who was scheduled to perform at the market last month but his gig was canceled due to COVID-19.
"It's great to get people out in the open," he said.
Jason Yoder said he expects smaller venues will be the setting for all live performances for the foreseeable future as uncertainty over the coronavirus persists and large festivals are canceled.
"I imagine a lot of patio playing," he said. "That's okay. It makes it more intimate."