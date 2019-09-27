Valley native's art featured in Lizzo video

Selinsgrove native Mike Bennett's artwork is featured in a new video for Lizzo's chart-topping hit, Truth Hurts.
Living in Portland, Ore., for the past three years, 31-year-old Bennett was invited by stop motion animator and friend Lawrence Becker to help him develop the lyric video for the emerging pop star.
"I got to design a bunch of sets and characters," said Beckett of the work he did on the video that was released last week. "It was an honor. (Lizzo's) message is so positive."
The artist expressed her delight with the video by posting on Instagram to her 5.4 million followers a clip of her character twerking with the comment, "I've been watching this on loop for six hours."
The Truth Hurts lyric video has been viewed 1.6 million times since it was uploaded on YouTube one week ago.
Bennett has been creating art full-time since moving to Portland where the community has supported his work.
His latest passion involves creating well-known cartoon characters like Homer Simpson and Spongebob Squarepants out of old and discarded wood and placing them around the city where people can find them.
"I don't sell them because I (can't) make money off of someone else's work," he said.
Instead, he asks anyone who finds the artwork to make a donation to a local charity. In four months, the effort has raised about $10,000 for several Portland charities, he said.
To check out Bennett's work, visit mikebennettart.net