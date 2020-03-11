Valley nursing facilities screening visitors

Valley nursing homes are screening visitors, and even limiting contact with residents, to keep the 2019 coronavirus from spreading.
Nottingham Village staff, like those at many area nursing homes, require all visitors to answer a health and travel questionnaire before being allowed entry into the 121-bed facility in Northumberland, said Administrator Sue Wert.
As an extra precaution against the spread of what the World Health Organization designated a "pandemic" on Wednesday, Wert said, most family members are being asked not to visit at this time and if a family member takes a resident to an appointment they are being asked not to take them to a highly-populated area, such as a restaurant.
Relatives of residents in hospice or nearing the end of life are being allowed in if they are not high-risk, she said.
"We can't keep family members out, but actually they have all been very cooperative," Wert said, adding that other forms of communication, including Skype, is being set up for anyone not allowed to visit. "It only takes one resident to become infected."
At The Manor at Penn Village, a 159-bed skilled nursing home in Selinsgrove, anyone who enters the facility, including family members, vendors and staff, must fill out a health and travel questionnaire, Administrator Ann Quinnan said.
Questions include whether the individual has had a temperature, cough or sore throat within the past 14 days and whether they have traveled to areas where the spread of COVID-19 is wide, such as China or Italy.
All visitors must answer the questions each time they enter the building and some have been barred, Quinnan said.
On Wednesday, patients were gathered for an update on the outbreak.
"Patients are asking questions but they are going with the flow," said Quinnan.
A corporate spokesman for the nursing home addressed the issue in a statement.
"As trained health care, our centers are taking the threat of coronavirus seriously, as the safety and well-being of our residents and staff is always our primary concern," said Jennifer L. Trapp, vice president of corporate communications. "We are following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and working with our local and state partners to monitor the virus and communicate updated information to our staff, residents and family members.
"Our centers are focused on minimizing the potential risks by maximizing preventions using fundamental infection control protocols, standard hand hygiene procedures, contact and airborne precautions and other key safety practices. We have activated employee and visitor screening and posted restrictions, which are being strictly enforced for the safety and protection of everyone in our centers.
Brookdale Grayson View in Selinsgrove and RiverWoods in Lewisburg are also taking precautions.
All sponsored and group outings have been suspended at Brookdale and groups of more than three people are being barred from entering the facility, according to a company statement.
"I've been in long-term care since 1996 and I haven't seen (concern for resident safety) to this level since Y2K," said Wert, referring to the Jan. 1, 2000, computer scare that many feared would cause worldwide mayhem. "We're being very proactive and I'm very surprised that people are being so understanding."