A relatively restrained President Donald Trump and a sometimes feisty former Vice President Joe Biden jousted for more than 90 minutes on a number of key issues ranging from the coronavirus to the Ukraine, jobs, and Black Lives Matter.
"They were disagreeing, but they were not mean spirited," said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College — one of three Valley experts who agreed that the tone of the debate was much improved over the candidates' first debate.
"There were big differences with a lot of the same arguments that we've heard in the past," Madonna said. "But the style and demeanor were very different from the first debate. That's a plus."
The moderator, Kristen Welker, whom Trump criticized before the debate did "a very solid job," Madonna remarked. "Biden wanted to talk about coronavirus and Trump wanted to talk about foreign policies in order to get Hunter Biden into the debate topics."
Agreeing with Madonna, Nick Clark, associate professor of political science, Susquehanna University, said "Overall, I think this was a far better debate, both due to the change in rules, with the mic being cut off at times, and because I think the president was more restrained in his performance."
Clark said the president's toned-down approach was likely helpful. "I think President Trump did better than in the first debate. Some will question the factual merits of much of what he is saying, but he is coming across as calmer and more presidential," he said. "He is invoking more examples of what he has done as president. He appears better for not talking over the moderator and the vice president nearly as much. And he is offered more consistently conservative reasoning for his positions."
It was a much calmer debate than the first one, added Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State, The Behrend College, "but also a much less memorable debate. There was nothing said that is likely to be remembered a year from now.
"President Trump continued to express non-factual information about Biden connections to Russia, China, and Ukraine and about Biden's health care plans," Speel said, "but it is likely that Trump's base doesn't care, and that some voters don't know who is telling the truth.
"Biden probably rehearsed the line about racism that Trump 'has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn,'" Speel noted, "and Trump's repeated 'Who built the cages?' line may get played a lot on TV news stories about the debate."
Much like with the first debate, Clark explained, Biden "improved as the debate moved along. He was not having a bad performance at the start, but he was much stronger in the health care debate and then with the stimulus plan and the minimum wage. The president may see a slight bump, especially in the battleground states because I think he surpassed expectations, especially in the first part of the debate."
The ultimate outcome of the debate is that it's unlikely to have any impact on who wins the election on Nov. 3, Speel said.