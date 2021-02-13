U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey was one of seven Republicans to vote Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6 due to "his betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office."
While the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary Saturday, the 57 - 43 vote was the most bipartisan effort to find a president guilty at impeachment proceedings.
Toomey's vote was not unexpected after he agreed the impeachment was constitutional, said G. Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University.
"He always has a strong conscious of what he's going to do," Madonna said of the Pennsylvania senator who announced last fall he will not seek reelection in 2022 after 12 years in the senate. "He'll cast votes on what he thinks is right or wrong, not on politics."
Immediately following Saturday afternoon's 57 to 43 vote to acquit Trump, Toomey spoke out about his reasons for joining only six other Republicans in voting for a conviction.
Citing Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, Toomey said the former president responded by making "dishonest, systematic attempts to convince supporters that he had won. His lawful, but unsuccessful, legal challenges failed due to lack of evidence. Then, he applied intense pressure on state and local officials to reverse the election outcomes in their states.
“When these efforts failed, President Trump summoned thousands to Washington, D.C. and inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud," Toomey said. "He urged the mob to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of preventing Congress and the Vice President from formally certifying the results of the presidential election. All of this to hold on to power despite having legitimately lost.
“As a result of President Trump’s actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful. A lawless attempt to retain power by a president was one of the founders’ greatest fears motivating the inclusion of the impeachment authorities in the U.S. Constitution," he said.
Voting on party lines
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, voted Saturday based on party lines, Madonna said.
McConnell "was in a very difficult position," Madonna said. "He disagreed with what the former president did but his caucus wasn't getting him the 17 (Republican) votes" needed to convict Trump.
Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, said Trump committed "a high crime against our Constitution" that put many lives in danger and led to the most bipartisan presidential impeachment proceeding in the nation's history.
"This case was not merely about the former president’s speech on January 6," he said. "This was about a pattern of conduct. It was about the former president’s autocratic leadership and calls for political violence throughout his presidency. It was about a president who regularly condoned or encouraged violence at political rallies against protestors and members of the press. It was about a President who once bragged, 'I have the tough people [supporting me], but they don’t play it tough until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.'”
Despite the lack of a conviction, Nick Clark, associate professor and chair of political science at Susquehanna University, said the impeachment "is still a rebuke" of Trump.
Clark doesn't expect Trump will run for elected office again after facing two impeachments, but Madonna said the former president's next step could be another political run or forming a third party.
"Next year, we'll get a good sense of what he's going to do," Madonna said.
"He clearly wants to influence the party, he wants to be the leader," said Clark who adds that, without access to social media like Twitter, Trump's "bullhorn is gone. The longer he's out of the limelight, maybe his influence will be diminished."
In the meantime, Madonna said, it's time to focus on President Joe Biden's administration.
"Now is the time to literally move on," he said.