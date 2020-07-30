Boxes for illegal and legal vote-by-mail ballots are shown as the the Miami-Dade County canvassing board meets to verify signatures on vote-by-mail ballots for the August 18 primary election at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Doral, Fla. President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a "delay" to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.