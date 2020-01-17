A fast-moving storm will sweep across Pennsylvania on Saturday, dropping up to four inches of snow, topped by a night-time crust of ice.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 Saturday night with snow expected to start across the Susquehanna Valley by mid-morning.
The National Weather Service out of State College is calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Bowers expects 2 to 4 inches with snow totals increasing the farther north you are in Pennsylvania.
"The storm will sweep northeast, cutting through the Great Lakes tomorrow, through upstate New York and before it leaves the coast," Bowers said. "(The Valley) is on the southern edge and with that track, it should start between 7 and 9 a.m."
Bowers stressed the storm won't be an all-snow event in the region. The heaviest snow will be midday, he said, with visibility decreasing to as little as a quarter-mile.
"Locally we've got 2 to 4 inches with more to the north," he said. "But no more than six inches until New York. What holds it down is that it's not all snow. It starts that way, but at some point, near the end of the storm, it will switch to sleet and freezing rain. We will get a little crust of ice on the 2 to 4 inches of snow."
Local street departments and PennDOT prepared ahead of time for the snow. Road crews spent part of Friday pre-treating roadways in advance of the storm. Anti-icing trucks were seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan and Union counties, along with local crews on smaller roads.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
“We are absolutely prepared,” said Steve Welker, the supervisor of the Sunbury Street Department.
Welker said he and the city crew spent Friday making sure the salt spreaders were working and the plows were mounted up. They also made brine and sprayed it on the city roads so the snow doesn’t site on the roadways.
“All the city streets are coated right now,” he said Friday afternoon.
The crews will be out early this morning, he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has sent out a safety reminder to those who are out in the snow on Saturday.
“It is essential that people across the state take steps to remain safe during the upcoming winter weather,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are committed to ensuring a healthy Pennsylvania, and we know that snow and ice can cause a number of health and safety challenges for people of all ages. It is important that people take steps to prevent injuries from shoveling, take precautions to prevent slips and falls and dress for the weather.”
When shoveling snow, it is important for people to consider their physical fitness. Those who are not used to strenuous physical activity can quickly become tired from shoveling. Follow these additional tips to make removing snow safer: Consider shoveling in shifts instead of all at once; Take breaks and drink water to prevent dehydration; Push snow instead of lifting it — if you must lift, bend your legs and not your back; Avoid twisting motions that can stress your back; and If using a snowblower, follow all safety instructions and stay aware of others who may be nearby.
Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser contributed to this story.