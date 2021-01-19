The multiple challenges faced by Joe Biden when he is sworn in today as 46th President of the United States are difficult but not insurmountable said three of the Valley's political observers.
A pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans, social unrest, and a politically divided country are among those challenges.
First and foremost, Susquehanna University professor of political science Nick Clark said, Biden will need to respond to the pandemic.
"President Trump mobilized significant resources toward creating a vaccine," Clark noted, "but outside of that, there has not been much federal leadership in responding to the pandemic, including efforts to distribute the vaccine."
Robert Speel, professor of political science, Penn State University, The Behrend College, agreed.
"Biden will likely make an improved vaccine distribution plan one of his first priorities when taking office," he said.
"If such a plan succeeds and the United States returns to near normal by later this year," Speel said, "it will likely lead to a large boost in public support for Biden, especially if the economy also has a strong rebound."
Clark said he believes the country will see ongoing efforts by Biden's administration to reform criminal justice, which has had bipartisan support.
"Biden is committed to better addressing racial injustice," he said.
Biden will order a panel or commission formed in the next half year to make recommendations at additional reforms at the federal level, Clark said. And there will be some effort to address this through executive actions.
The problem cannot just be addressed through policy, Clark said, "Although there was some bipartisan unity toward change in the days and weeks after George Floyd's murder."
Reuniting the nation is not something that is going to happen overnight, said Bucknell professor of political science Chris Ellis.
"Even if Biden expresses a commitment to do that — and I'm not sure the far left flank of the party will let him — turning the temperature down will be a long process," Ellis said. "But giving a uniting State of the Union speech — unlike his predecessor — would be a good start."
As a former U.S. Senator for 36 years, Biden may have a better ability to work with members of Congress to create legislation than any other president in the past 50 years, Speel said.
"Americans have had a preference for electing presidents with little to no Washington experience for the past half-century, and that has usually been a poor strategy to enact major federal policies," Speel said. "It's possible that Biden can show that having some experience in Washington is actually a good thing for a government that works and to make necessary compromises."
“I believe we can find common ground," said U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, on Tuesday afternoon. "I pray that President Biden shows the strength to govern as a leader for all Americans. Oscar Wilde said, ‘with age comes wisdom.’ I know this to be true and am hopeful that in his effort to unite a divided country, President Biden works across the aisle, in recognition of the fact that Republicans represent millions of Americans and their interests, as well."
Early tests, crises
Throughout U.S. history, other presidents have faced crises that tested their leadership and fortitude during the start or early days of their administrations — Harry Truman during World War II, Franklin Roosevelt during the Great Depression, and Abraham Lincoln after several Southern states had seceded from the Union. All those presidents succeeded at resolving those crises eventually, though often at major costs — a Civil War in the 1860s, the use of nuclear bombs to end World War II in 1945.
So taking over during a crisis is not unprecedented, Ellis said.
"As vice president, Biden stepped into the biggest recession in several generations, and George W. Bush had 9/11 dropped in his lap almost right away," Ellis said.
The difference here, he said, is how many fires have to be put out at once, not only the obvious ones like COVID and all the social movements, but working to help get rid of the divisions that have made these crises so much harder to solve than even in the Bush or Obama years.
"I still remember after 9/11, a very large bipartisan group of U.S. Congress standing on the steps of the Capitol and singing God Bless America, Ellis said. "Can you imagine that happening today?"