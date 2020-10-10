MIDDLEBURG — Diane Savidge joined the Soroptimist club in 1983 at the urging of her mother-in-law and is now serving as the organizations' North Atlantic Region Governor.
"I never expected to step up to this level when I joined 37 years ago," said Savidge, of Middleburg.
She was drawn to the international volunteer organization for professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls because of its mission to empower females of all ages.
"It's ridiculous that in 2020 women are still behind men, particularly in the workplace," said Savidge, who retired in 2012 as a program technician for the USDA/Farm Service Agency.
As a regional governor overseeing 51 clubs in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and the New England states, Savidge "will work to affect social change and to increase the collective impact they have on local women and girls," said Jocelyn Valentine, spokesman for the North Atlantic Region organization.
In her new role Savidge has already helped revive a club in New Jersey that was on the verge of disbanding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Savidge and her colleagues convinced the New Jersey volunteers to hold virtual meetings.
Since starting the Soroptimist Dream programs in 1972 that ensure women have access to education and training, about $35 million has been awarded by the organization.
On a local level through the Soroptimist Club of Snyder-Union-Northumberland counties, Savidge said the organization awards a $2,000 and $1,000 grant to individuals every year and gives computer tablets, gift cards and other items to about 35 young women who attend the annual Dream It, Be It program.
A Shikellamy High School graduate, Savidge is a member of the Central Keystone Federal Credit Union board of directors and with her husband, Willis, has traveled around the world.