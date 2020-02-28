Everly Willard turns "1" Saturday. Just don't tell her — it could quickly lead to a beef with a grumpy 4-year-old, her mom said.
Angela Troutman and Andy Weaver both turn 12 on this Leap Day and they couldn't be happier.
Because it takes the Earth 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to circle the sun, one extra day is added to the calendar every four years. If not, the calendar would be off by 24 days over the course of a century.
Saturday is that extra day: Feb. 29, 2020, and it's a special day for those "leaplings" who wait to celebrate their actual birthdays every four trips around the sun.
For Troutman, having an actual birthday is a big deal. During the off-years, the Northumberland woman said she briefly celebrates at midnight on Feb. 28. Troutman said she does not celebrate on Feb. 28 — "I wasn't born at that point" — and her son Alexander's birthday is March 1.
"I feel slighted," Troutman said of not having an annual birthday. "I hear people who don't make a big deal out of their birthday, 'Oh, it's just another day.' You might feel that way, but you get a day every single year. I don't."
Weaver loves having a Leap Day birthday.
"I absolutely love it. Everyone I know remembers my birthday, so 3 out of 4 years, I get so much 'sympathy' for not having a birthday, it's actually better than having a birthday," he said. "Once you're over certain milestones, birthdays aren't really a big deal as an adult. Then every four years, I get an excuse to be a little over the top."
This year is certainly one of those years, Weaver, of Sunbury, said.
Weaver will reenact his 12th birthday today with friends and family. Just as he did when he was a kid, they will head to a Valley skating rink. There will be a magician and face painting, everything fitting a 12-year-old's birthday party.
Due date
Lindsey Willard was pregnant with her second child when she found out her due date was Feb. 29, 2016. She and her husband, Kristopher, had separate reactions to the possibility of a Leap Day baby.
"I thought it was kind of special and unique," she said. "My husband was anti-Leap Day. He has come around to the idea."
The odds were certainly against the Feb. 29 birthdate. The odds of being born on Leap Day are about 1 in 1,461. The odds of a woman delivering on her actual due date are about 1 in 20.
Everly was born on leap day four years ago. She turns "1" today, but keep the "First Birthday" cards at home.
"She'll get upset if someone says she is 1," said Willard. "To her, it's not her first birthday, it's her fourth birthday."
Lindsey Willard said they celebrate her daughter's birthday on March 1. "March sounds like a spring month, it sounded better," she said.
Good company, bad math
While Troutman said she doesn't personally know anyone else with a Leap Day birthday, Weaver has plenty of company, including a friend he still keeps in touch with to this day, he said.
In his first year at Lycoming College, Weaver said his French class had fewer than 10 students. "Three of us had Leap Year birthdays," he said. "And believe it or not, our names are Andy, Sandy and Mandy, and Mandy's last name was Weaver. We couldn't get over the coincidence."
When describing what having a Leap Day birthday means to others, Weaver finds many people are mathematically challenged.
"It reveals how terrible most people are at math," he said. "The question of 'how old are you really?' When trying to figure out how many birthdays I have, I give them help. 'Well, it's my age divided by four.' You cannot imagine how bad people are at this. 'So, you're like, 2?' It's actually quite disturbing. But amusing."
Troutman said doesn't celebrate on Feb. 28 or March 1 during the off-years. "I just age at the stroke of midnight," she said. "I feel slighted, so I celebrate the sign of the Pisces." She is looking forward to 2024, when she turns "13."
"It will be special because my son will be turning 13, too," she said.
Weaver celebrates on Feb. 28. "I always say I was not born in March, but the last day of February," he said.