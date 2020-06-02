SELINSGROVE — Valley residents are taking part in protests against police brutality and racism.
Sophia Alvarez wanted to join the crowd protesting police brutality in the borough Sunday evening but her 10-year-old daughter begged her not to after seeing violent images of other anti-racism protests around the country.
"She thought I would die," said Alvarez who, on Tuesday afternoon, held a small rally at the corner of Route 522 and Market Street in Selinsgrove with a friend, Johnny Pagan. "She doesn't know I'm here."
As Alvarez shouted through a bullhorn some messages of tolerance and calls for justice, Pagan, who held a Black Lives Matter sign, some passing cars honked in support.
"I'm doing this for all the daughters and sons," she said. Alvarez said she will show a video of the event to her daughter later to demonstrate that a peaceful protest was accomplished.
Hundreds of protesters gathered along Main Bloomsburg on Tuesday afternoon to protest police brutality across the country.
The protesters held signs with such messages as "Black Lives Matter," "Liberty & Justice for All" and "White Silence is Pro-Racism." They chanted phrases such as, "No justice no peace, no racist police," and filled half of an intersection downtown. Drivers frequently blew their horns in support of the protesters, who cheered loudly in response.
The two protests were the latest Valley events in response to Minnesota resident George Floyd's death on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his throat for nearly 9 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and thousands have joined protests across the country.
