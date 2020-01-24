Michael Seno has attended the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., "for as long as I can remember" but the 71-year-old from Paxtonville said Friday's march was special.
President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. President to attend the event in person. Seno said having a pro-life administration take part in the March helps the cause.
"When you have a president and vice president who are strongly and outspokenly pro-life, who will veto anything that will hurt your cause, it means a lot," he said on a bus back from the nation's capital that left St. Pius X parish in Selinsgrove early Friday morning. "We haven't had a pro-life administration in quite a while, which means a lot to all of us."
Sarah Tirpak, of Sunbury, was one of the 40 or so riding on the bus from Pius. It was her first trip to March for Life. She said her husband and grandson were making their fourth consecutive trip.
"It was so special to be there with a sitting president speaking for the first time," she said. "There were tens of thousands of people there. You kept looking and looking and all you see are people. It was just amazing to be in the atmosphere."
Both Tirpak and Seno said the crowd was filled with marchers of all ages, but they were both impressed with the number of young people in attendance.
"To see the massive number of young people was amazing," said Tirpak, who said they marched with a group from Chicago who traveled overnight on a bus to attend the rally. "They are the next generation that is pro-life. There were so many young people, high schools from all across the country where there."
"I am 71, and Roe versus Wade isn't their generation, it's my generation," Seno said. "But most young people are very pro-life. It's very uplifting to see so many not just here, but enthusiastically participating."