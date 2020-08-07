As people become accustomed to wearing face masks in public due to COVID-19, many are using them to put their fashion style or political leanings on display.
Julia Costanzo, of Bloomsburg, has selected colorful masks for her young sons, Leo, 8, and Luca, 4.
"I really wanted masks my kids could connect to so I have them in their favorite colors. Leo loves to draw so I got him one with pencils and Luca is our little spitfire... so his has skulls," she said. "Right now it's still kind of novel because we're not going out much. It's a fun, new accessory."
Monroe Township zoning officer and former Snyder County commissioner Rick Bailey sometimes uses a mask as an opportunity to spur a political discussion.
Bailey usually sports a nondescript gray cloth mask, but he also has a red "Make America Great Again" mask that elicits reaction whenever he wears it.
"People give me a thumbs up," he said.
Not everyone wants to stand out in their masks.
Costanzo's husband, Angelo, wasn't thrilled about the handmade mask with a bell pepper print she made for him and opted for a neutral black mask.
"I tend to like the ones that coordinate with an outfit or make a statement," said Costanzo, who often wears a floral pattern print face covering. "It's cheerful and it's nice to have one that feels like you have a say in" choosing.
Michelle Moran purchased bucket hats with detachable clear face shields for her two daughters, Alonnis, 4, and Emily, 2, to keep them from fidgeting with them.
"They wouldn't keep the (face) masks on," the Northumberland resident said as Alonnis and her cousin, Zeynu Eia, 10, of Paxtonville, wore the hats walking through a Snyder County store parking lot.
"I don't like wearing" masks, Zeynu said.
A few months after the onset of the pandemic, Ruth Zelanski, of Bloomsburg, added face masks to her online pet accessory business, Mutthead.com.
Some customers are buying matching accessories for themselves and their pets, but all are trying to show their creativity in some way, she said.
"Masks shows a personality, similar to when you pick shoes," said Zelanski, who provides a wide array of styles — including floral, bugs, animal-prints and custom made. All the masks have adjustable straps and can accommodate a filter. "People like to have a fun print."
Cyndi Stook, of Bloomsburg, and her 5-year-old daughter, Hazel, wear matching masks.
"I knew my daughter would love it," Stook said of her kindergarten-age child who will soon be starting school where students are required to wear masks "Anything we can do to make wearing masks more fun for kids can really help with their participation."
Christine Pysher works as a food service worker and said her choice of face mask, a lightweight floral print covering that can also be worn as a headband and neck scarf, is easier to wear for hours on the job.
"It's softer and smoother on the face and it's stylish," the Williamsport resident said.
For a while, Zelanski wore a plain black mask but has recently started wearing a handmade mask adorned with feline faces after adopting a cat.
"If we have to wear a mask we might as well have fun," she said.