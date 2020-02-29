Lewisburg florist Sarah Wheatley is visiting the Philadelphia Flower Show for the first time this year.
"I'll be looking for inspiration," said the owner of Gilly's Lillies at 701 Market St., Lewisburg.
As a native of Britain where the world-renowned Royal Horticultural Society-sponsored Chelsea Flower Show has been held in London every year since 1912, Wheatley said she's interested to see how the largest and longest-running indoor floor show compares.
Nancy Kimball, a member of the Lewisburg Garden Club, said the creative landscaping and flower arrangements on display are worth the trip.
"Whatever you see is lovely and will inspire you," said Kimball who has visited the show several times.
Wheatley is hoping to find inspiration for her bridal clients at the Union County business she opened three years ago.
"I'm looking to see the trends," she said. "Brides want the latest and greatest thing."
For Joyce Brobst, of Bloomsburg, attending the flower show is both personal and professional.
A member of the Herb Society of America, she has been a judge at the Philadelphia Flower Show for the past 21 years.
On Friday, Brobst was among the first of three teams of Herb Society members who will be judging the herb displays and was looking for anything "horticulturally perfect" or bug-free, rare and unusual.
"It's the mecca of gardening and a great way to welcome spring," she said of the show. "It's very inspirational. If you have respect for nature, it never disappoints. If you're a creative person or in the arts, you have to be impressed.
"I always come home with spring fever."