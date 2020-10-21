Pope Francis' remarks regarding civil union laws for same-sex couples is not a change in the Catholic church doctrine, according to two Valley church members.
"There's always been a misconception about the Catholic church. We have always been accepting of all people regardless of sexual orientation," said Felicia O'Brien, a Catholic from Shamokin Dam.
She was still absorbing the comments made by Pope Francis in a new documentary, "Francesco," which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival regarding the LGBTQ community and the church.
“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” the pope said, adding his support for same-sex civil unions.
“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” he said. “I stood up for that.”
Pope Francis' direct call for a same-sex union law to protect homosexuals is likely to spark controversy among Catholics, according to the Catholic News Agency.
Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer declined to comment on Wednesday until he could fully review the pope's comments.
While many Catholic gays and others are hailing the pope's remarks as an endorsement of same-sex unions, O'Brien and Mike Seno, a lifelong Catholic from Paxtonville, don't believe it marks a dramatic change in the Vatican's stance on homosexuality.
O'Brien said that while Pope Francis' remarks are "a big deal (and) good for the gay and lesbian community," she doesn't expect the church will be performing same-sex marriages.
"He's saying these people have a right to be loved," she said.
Mike Seno, of Paxtonville, agrees.
"What he's talking about is civil unions, it's strictly a legal thing. He's not condoning same-sex sexual relations," said the lifelong Catholic.
Seno said the remarks should have been clarified to get that point across more clearly.
"I love Pope Francis," he said, describing the worldwide Catholic church leader as "very spiritual" humanitarian. "He wants to welcome people into the church."