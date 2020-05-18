Editor's Note: This is the first in a three-part series looking at the June 2 primary election. Wednesday The Daily Item will look at keeping the polls safe for workers and voters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, catch up on what is on the ballot.
Valley residents can apply for mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary election as a way to exercise their rights while maintaining social distancing, but they are running out of time.
According to the votespa.com, applications for a mail-in ballot must be received in county election offices by 5 p.m. May 26. Monday was the last day to register to vote online at the site.
Mail-in applications can be picked up (and filled out) in county election offices or can be downloaded from votespa.com, printed at home, filled out and sent to county election offices.
More mail-ins
Montour Director of Elections Holly Brandon said Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic is surely contributing to the number of mail-in ballots she expects to see by June 2, primary day in Pennsylvania.
"People have been staying at home," she said. "Now they can mail in a vote."
Another factor in the number of mail-ins, she said, was "all the advertising at the state level, texts and emails mentioning mail-ins. Still, it's hard to even estimate how many we'll get."
So far, the Montour board has received 1,650 ballots, "the large majority of which are mail-ins (the others are absentees)," she said.
In Snyder County, Director of Elections Debbie Bilger said 1,067 mail-ins have been received. Union County has received 3,500 mail-ins, said election director Greg Katherman.
In Northumberland County, board of elections Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy was unable to provide an exact number of mail-ins received. Last week, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the number surpassed 2,500.
Possible counting delays
The counting of mail-ins in all counties will be on election day and night. Bilger anticipates counting the mail-ins on election night using a central scanner after 8 p.m.
In Union County, "We'll start counting sometime in the morning," Katherman said. "We have a committee of two doing the counting. We'll open them up and begin counting. That is what I believe is going to happen."
Mail-in voters have until 8 p.m. election night to return the ballots. "If the ballot is being personally delivered on that day, it must be brought to the election office and not to your precinct," Katherman emphasized.
That evening, by 8 p.m., he said, "the ballot has to be here. Not in the mail. Not posted. We have had to receive it here at the election office."
And that holds true for all counties.
Ballots must be received in election offices, not precincts, by 8 p.m., when the polls close.