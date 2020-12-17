While the Valley didn't quite get the two feet of snow predicted to hit the Valley, the region still felt the brunt of the nor'easter that swept through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Snow totals ranged from 9-inches in Troxelville to about 17 in Sunbury. Danville fell just short of a foot, while up to 15 were recorded in Lewisburg according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS's State College office reported that a record 24.7 inches of snow fell at the Williamsport Regional Airport. The strong winds that surprisingly accompanied the storm, shifted the largest snow totals north of where they were forecast. Williamsport broke single-day totals for Dec. 16 (13.7 inches) and Dec. 17 (11 inches).
Locally, the snow emergency declaration will remain in effect in Sunbury as crews work around the clock to dig out from the near 20 inches of snow that fell on Sunbury Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
In the meantime, children around the Valley used the snow day to hit the hills for some rare sledding after last year's dry winter.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, praised city employees and also got to have a bit of fun.
"Everyone was out doing all they could to get the streets open," Brosious said. "We are thankful for all of our employees."
Brosious said the fun part was closing Line Street to sledders.
"I was thrilled to be able to do that for the kids," he said. "I am glad they got to go out and enjoy the snow."
For 9-year-old Sam Gustin, of Selinsgrove, sledding in Sunbury was something he couldn't wait to do.
"This is my first time and it's awesome," he said. "I wish I could do this every day."
Snow crews were out throughout the state Wednesday, early Thursday and throughout the day to clear streets.
PennDOT Sec. Yassmin Gramian provided an update with a focus on safety first. PennDOT and the PA Turnpike announced and implemented speed and vehicle restrictions that were lifted as the day wore on.
"Crews are working hard to clear as many streets and alleys as quickly as possible," Sunbury Administrator Jody Ocker said. "If you have an emergency call 911 and street crews are on call 24/7 to assist with emergency response."
Department of Works Supervisor Steve Welker said crews had many challenges and issues through the night.
Welker said a water main break occurred at the peak of the storm on 4th and Reagan, an ambulance had issues making its way through on Greenough Street and plow trucks got stuck due to the weight of the snow when it began to rain early Thursday morning.
Crews remained at the water main break until well into the late afternoon, leaving two blocks of 4th Street closed to traffic.
The city teamed up with the Sunbury Municipal Authority to plow after several department of works employees either were sick or had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Moving forward, crews will work on widening paths for streets that were being plowed during the night and start on some alleys," Ocker said. The parks and recreation department will work on clearing municipal parking lots.
Ocker said the city's goal is to clear snow emergency routes so residents will be able to park at home when the snow emergency declaration is lifted.
"We also want to get parking lots clear enough for residents who parked there overnight to get out and we will be clearing snow on sidewalks of municipal properties," she said.
Crews will be working through the night removing snow from Market Street, Ocker said.
On Friday, crews will continue to plow secondary streets, she said.
The city will be removing snow on Arch, Walnut, and Chestnut Streets on Friday night, Ocker said.
"We are hoping warmer temperatures starting Sunday and early next week will help," she said. "Residents may expect a street snow removal schedule according to the street sweeping schedule. More information will be posted if that becomes necessary. This has been an extraordinary storm and it will take extraordinary efforts to recover."
Other impacts
Knoebels' inaugural Joy Through The Grove and Christmas Village was closed Wednesday and Thursday, but park officials expect to be up and running for the weekend before the holiday.
Union and Montour counties closed their offices down for the day while Northumberland County employees started two hours later.
Several schools announced Thursday night they would be delayed or closes today. Danville and Southern Columbia announced two-hour delays, while Mount Carmel announced it was closing.