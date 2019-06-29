Two Valley businessman pleaded guilty Friday in Snyder County Court to charges stemming from their failure to pay tens of thousands of dollars in state sales and employee taxes.
Gary Straub, the 54-year-old owner ow Dynamic Wings Express restaurants located in Selinsgrove, Middleburg and Sunbury, pleaded guilty to five, third-degree counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. He was sentenced before Judge Michae H. Sholley to serve seven years, of which six months will be served under electronic home monitoring followed by 6 1/2 years of probation. He'll also serve another 28 years of probation and is ordered to pay $248,525 to the state.
His twin brother, Barry Straub, owner of Dynamic Wings & Subs in Shamokin Dam between 2001 and 2016, pleaded guilty to 14, first-degree misdemeanor counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and received a sentence of 25 years of probation. He must also pay the state $77,925 in restitution.
The men were accused of spending the money to operate their restaurants rather than turn over the taxes to the state.
State Deputy Attorney Generals Meredith Bush and Phil McCarthy prosecuted the pair.