LEWISBURG — New business owner Bill Hawley said he is trying not to let the new restaurant regulations in Pennsylvania get him down.
Oakwood Smokehouse, located in Lewisburg, opened on May 8 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has never operated at 100 percent yet. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday closed down night clubs and ordered other restaurants and bars that serve food to limit their business to 25 percent occupancy as the state tries to slow a resurgence of COVID-19.
Hawley and other restaurant owners in the Valley said they are doing their best to cope.
"I try not to focus on being upset about it," said Hawley. "I try not to cry over the glass of spilled milk, I try to figure out how to clean it up. It's a step backward, but without great challenges, there's no great reward."
The goal is to stay positive and keep the food quality and fresh, he said.
The eatery has 45 seats at 100 percent. At 15 percent, Hawley said that's only about two tables, but they have mostly been doing take out anyhow and will be starting delivery.
There are marks on the floor to show six feet, there is hand sanitizer by the door, signs about masks being required. There are disinfectant and hand soap sanitizers in the bathrooms.
"We're trying to take every precaution we can," he said.
Michael Salter, part-owner of The Isle of Que Brewing Company, in Selinsgrove, said he and his fellow owners are not happy with the new regulations that force them to shut down. The Que Brew doesn’t serve food — they welcome deliveries or takeout from fellow downtown restaurants — so they are closed down.
"We followed every possible mandate, no matter how far the goal post moved," said Salter. "We required masks, we practiced social distancing. We're in a small county with a small COVID count and we didn't deserve to get shut down a second time. We were lumped in with everybody else."
The business's capacity is 61, which was cut down to 30. Even if they could stay open at 25 percent, that's 15 customers, he said.
"You can't run a business on 15 people," said Salter.
Laurie Johnson, the owner of McGuigan's Public House, in Sunbury, said she is uncertain whether indoor dining will be worth the trouble with the new regulations.
"We're definitely staying open for takeout and definitely doing outdoor dining," she said. "I don't know how many people I'd be allowed to have in here, but it's not very many. I don't know if people can buy a beer at the bar and take it outside. They're not being very specific about stuff."
Outdoor dining has been good, she said.
"If I can continue to do that, I will," she said. "I can have music, but it will have to be outside."
Johnson wondered if people would patronize her business if she couldn't seat people inside.
"I don't know if they will," she said. "A lot of people just want to have a drink and not spend money on food. Maybe they will. Maybe I'll be surprised."
Lisa Saxton, the secretary of the Rescue Hose Company in Sunbury, announced that the grill room of the company closed at 11 p.m. Wednesday due to the newest restrictions.
"Without bar seating, limiting bar service to meal orders only, and limiting seating capacity even further, it is not financially feasible at this time to remain open for any kind of regular business hours," said Saxton. "The officers are having conversations regarding our next steps, including meal options and fundraisers. But any decisions and preparations will take some time. "
Emergency response services will continue without interruption, she said.
Joan Thomas, of Lehigh Valley, visited her mother Mary Mastascusa, of Lewisburg, on Thursday, and stopped at The Bull Run Tap House along Market Street in Lewisburg for a late lunch. They were the only customers inside the restaurant.
"I'm in support of whatever they have to do as long as we're keeping everyone safe," said Thomas. "I think it's common sense. People who are not wearing masks are making it an issue where none exists. It's not really that hard."
Thomas and her mother said they are happy with the restaurants being open. They visited Brendan's Towne Tavern across the street last week.
The Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.