COVID-19 mitigation restrictions loosen for Pennsylvania's restaurant industry starting Sunday as the number of state residents being vaccinated and new COVID cases both increase.
Beginning Sunday, restaurants are allowed to resume bar seating, alcohol service without the purchase of a meal, and alcohol sales can once again continue up until 2 a.m. Restaurants that have gone through the state's self-certification process can also increase indoor dining capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent occupancy. As of Friday afternoon, 123 Valley eateries are self-certified by the state, which means they must continue following social distancing guidance, table spacing, mask use and cleaning procedures.
Maria Lorenzo is looking forward to seating more patrons at her family-run restaurant, El Encanto, in Monroe Township but doubts there will be a rush on indoor dining.
“We do a lot of takeout,” she said of the business at the authentic Puerto Rican cuisine restaurant at 271 N Susquehanna Trail.
Lorenzo, her husband, Gino Cortes, and several family members opened the eatery in August, during the pandemic, and have done well with mostly takeout orders.
She said they have plans to expand from five to 10 tables as soon as the state allows for 100 percent occupancy.
“We opened at an odd time,” Lorenzo said with a laugh.
Larry Winans, co-owner of Jackass Brewing Company, Lewisburg said it will be great to seat customers at the brewery bar once again, he said. Jackass Brewing opened in March 2020. The brewery has had just a combined 35 days when customers were permitted to sit at the bar, he said.
Though occupancy increases, tables still have to be separated by 6 feet. Jackass Brewing is closed Monday, but Winans said he’ll have a tape measure in hand that night to reconfigure tables and chairs in preparation for Tuesday.
Winans wondered how many restaurants can reach the higher capacity while maintaining the established social distancing measurement.
“It will increase our capacity but not by 25 percent. It might increase it by 15 percent,” Winans said.
The Northumberland Hook and Ladder Fire Company at 348 Fifth St., Northumberland, is set to open its bar and restaurant with the increased capacity, said board director and secretary Vicki Diehl. It’s a welcome change, especially since the profits benefit the fire trucks, firefighters and overall fire service, she said.
“Having bar service again is welcome,” said Diehl. “People miss that. They miss being able to sit at the bar and talk to the bartender. It will make it easier on the bartenders too.”
At 75 percent capacity, the Hook and Ladder can seat approximately 80 people, she said.
“We were struggling,” said Diehl. “In the beginning, we opted not to open and let other businesses in our area profit. After so many months, we had to reopen, but it’s been a struggle every day making sure everything is cleaned and wiped down and everyone is wearing masks. Our finances took a huge hit."
In gambling profits alone, Diehl said they only made one-third of what they normally made in 2020 compared to 2019.
“Our food business has increased recently,” she said. “We noticed that more people are placing orders to go. That’s a good thing.”
The bar and restaurant are open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of Health, said the state has no plans to back off on easing restrictions for businesses despite an increase in cases in recent weeks. According to the state's early warning dashboard, there were 3,300 more cases this week than the previous week and the positive test rate jumped to 9.4 percent, the highest its been since late January.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Eric Scicchitano and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.