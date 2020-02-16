Bill Lewis entered Susquehanna University as a freshman in 1964 shortly after the Civil Rights Act was passed and was the first black student to graduate four years later just following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Lewis said he had no idea he was taking part in a historic moment.
"People really didn't make a big deal of it. In the '60s, integration was a much stronger sentiment," he recalled in a telephone interview from his Maryland home. "Maybe the administration did, but I wasn't aware of it."
The retired lawyer has fond memories of his years at Susquehanna and has stayed involved with his alma mater. A past president of the Alumni Association, Lewis has attended all of the class reunions, served on the Board of Trustees for 28 years and now as an emeritus board member.
He's aware the experience he had at SU five decades ago is not the same for all black students including some who raised concerns last fall during a public forum about not feeling welcome in the surrounding communities.
A support group is being formed on campus to help struggling students and the university more effectively address these issues, he said.
Lewis has no recollection of feeling any animosity or prejudice during his years in Selinsgrove, but he did spend a lot of his free time at Penn State and worked in Michigan during the summer months.
He was raised in Philadelphia and attended an all-boys high school before stepping onto the Snyder County campus more than 50 years ago.
"I went with a friend to see the school and I just really liked it," he said. "It was a nice change. It was a small school, the people were very friendly and I liked the atmosphere."
He and Jim Clark were the only two black students in Susquehanna's freshman class in 1964 and the pair endured a lot of ribbing from fellow students.
"There were a lot of 'Lewis and Clark' jokes," he said.
Clark left SU before graduation for reasons Lewis said he never learned because he was focused on his studies, football and the fraternity he pledged, Phi Mu Delta. He was so immersed in college life he didn't pay much attention to the tumult taking place across the country surrounding the civil rights and the Vietnam War.
"I've often described Susquehanna as idyllic and kind of removed from the maddening world," he said.
In his senior year, Lewis represented SU for a semester at American University in Washington where he was exposed for the first time to large student social-change protests and marches.
Back at SU in April 1968, just before his graduation and following King's assassination, Lewis recalled, a teacher wept while reading the civil rights activist's Letter from Birmingham.
For decades, Lewis worked in the federal government, first as an attorney with the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and later as legal counsel with the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. He retired in 2011 as the deputy director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Civil Rights and Diversity.
He left Susquehanna University with a political science degree, lifelong friends and a passion for education that continues today as he takes classes at Johns Hopkins University in his retirement.
Susquehanna President Jonathan Green said Lewis' impact on the campus resonates still.
“Bill Lewis is an accomplished and remarkably generous alumnus of Susquehanna," said Green. "In addition to a meritorious career that helped advance civil rights on a state and federal level, Bill served with distinction on Susquehanna’s Board of Trustees. Even in retirement, he has frequently returned to his alma mater as a guest lecturer in classes and as a mentor and speaker. Fifty-two years after graduation, many students still know who Bill is, and they proudly refer to him as a role model and inspiration.”