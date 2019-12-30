With holiday gift-giving in the rearview mirror, thoughts have shifted to what bottle to responsibly take to a friend's house for New Year's Eve this week.
Anyone picking whiskey or vodka is not alone. State liquor stores in the Valley combined to sell more than $7.5 million in vodka and whiskey in the last fiscal year, according to data from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB). The largest number of sales routinely come around the holiday season, particularly over the last six weeks of the year.
According to the PLCB's annual reports, the state has made at least $290 million in sales in each of the last four Decembers, and 2016, 2017 and 2018 saw more than $300 million in sales. In all four years, the state made at least $90 million more than the next highest month (November each year). The night before Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve are typically the highest-grossing days.
Over the past five New Year's Eves — from 2014 to 2018 — Pennsylvania shoppers have spent $98.1 million, an average of $19.6 million per year, just on Dec. 31. The $24.7 million in sales from New Year's Eve 2015 is the second-highest single-day total in PLCB history, according to board data.
The Valley's four counties rank in the bottom half of liquor sales across the state. Northumberland County's $6.5 million in sales ranks 38th statewide in the 2018-19 fiscal year, followed by Union County ($6.1 million, 40th), Snyder County ($3.9 million, 51st) and Montour ($3.3 million, 54th). Allegheny County ranks first statewide with more than $309 million in total sales.
Tastes are similar locally as the rest of the state, however.
Valley drinkers purchased $4.4 million in whiskey last year and $3.2 million in vodka. According to state data, unflavored vodka is the top seller in 54 counties — including all four Valley counties — with American whiskey the top seller in a dozen counties. Greene County's top category is Canadian whiskey.
Consumers in Northumberland County spent $1.1 million on vodka in 2018-19 and $1.5 million on whiskey. In Union County, buyers purchased $1.1 million in whiskey and $940,000 in vodka.
The state generated more than $2.67 billion in sales and taxes from its Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, direct deliveries to licensees and from its website. That translated into $769.9 million put back into the state's General Fund and another $31.3 million was handed off to the State Police to help enforce liquor laws.
Additionally, the PLCB awarded $1.8 million grants to support locally-owned wine and beer makers and another $1.1 million alcohol education grants to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.