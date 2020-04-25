Years from now, 2020 Line Mountain School District graduates will be able to open their yearbooks and relive what it was like to live during the coronavirus pandemic.
Yearbook advisor Mark Shearer said students are being asked to write about what they’re going through during the statewide stay-at-home order for inclusion in this year’s yearbook issue.
“We will document it,” he said. “Yearbooks are what people keep on dusty shelves for 10, 20, 40 years. People will open it up for the memories.”
COVID-19 will not be a predominant feature in several Valley yearbooks that have already gone to print.
Lewisburg Area School District’s 142-page book was submitted to the printer March 16, two weeks earlier than usual, said advisor Robert Pickering. A 24-page supplemental that would have been added later to document spring sports and events such as prom and trips, will not be included, she said.
She plans to include student, faculty and staff recollections about the pandemic in the 2021 yearbook, she said.
Midd-West School District also submitted the majority of its 2019-20 commemorate book on March 16.
“We’d now be starting our spring insert,” said co-advisor Nicholas Gallinot.
In the absence of spring sports, clubs and events, the district is “trying to be creative” by gathering photographs from multiple sources, he said,
The aim is to get a mix of what’s happening among the students both academically and socially during the pandemic, said Gallinot.
How that will look in the yearbook isn’t quite clear. “We don’t want to dwell on the pandemic and the tragedy,” he said. “We’re still brainstorming.”
At Line Mountain, the yearbook committee is still compiling information, including club photographs, for the edition that wasn’t scheduled to be printed for several weeks when schools were closed due to the pandemic.
He’s reached out to students, parents, faculty and staff for photos and other information and has had a huge response.
“I’m definitely going to remember this time because it’s so unique,” said Kara Heim, a junior and yearbook committee member.
More than 50 photos collected from a virtual spirit week held a week ago as well as signs students have taken at area businesses regarding the pandemic will also be included.
“I think it’s going to be special, if not better, because of all the community involvement,” Shearer said.