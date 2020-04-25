Facing a once-in-a-lifetime scenario, Valley school districts continue to plan to hold graduation ceremonies or proms — most with modified formats or schedules — despite the coronavirus pandemic.
One constant across the Valley: Superintendents know significant changes in the statewide stay-at-home order will have a significant impact on what they can do to honor students and give them the sendoffs they deserve
“At this time considering the constantly moving stay at home date we are exploring multiple ideas,” said Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell. “The constant redirection from PDE (the state education department) as a result of the novel COVID-19 learning curve, is making it difficult for everyone at this time to announce definitive plans for either (graduation or prom).”
The district is “obviously holding out hope for our students and most specifically the class of 2020; that we can eventually have one or both in a more traditional setting,” Campbell said.
Line Mountain currently plans to allow the 97 members of the Line Mountain Class of 2020 to graduate in individual private ceremonies with limited family and administration or have their diplomas mailed to them.
Their diplomas can be presented by Campbell and high school Principal Jeff Roadcap with up to seven loved ones in attendance.
The last day of school and graduation was scheduled for May 28. Campbell said the graduation ceremonies will likely take place over three or four days during that week.
Line Mountain’s plan is one of a few unique options that have taken shape in the Valley. Some schools will wait to see what happens next with the shutdown and others will use a two-pronged approach, with a ceremony planned for later, when restrictions are lifted.
Midd-West School Superintendent Rick Musselman said prom is canceled and officials are working on coordinating a diploma pick-up event for students at the end of May with a graduation ceremony to be held in June or July.
Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said the school’s prom has been postponed, and all other end-of-year activities are currently on hold during the school closure.
“We are looking at possible dates in July if and when the governor lifts restrictions,” Hack said. “We will continue working with our leadership team, school board, and community to provide opportunities for our students, particularly our seniors, if and when we are permitted.”
School leaders’ hearts are heavy thinking about what Milton seniors will miss, said Superintendent Cathy Keegan.
"Collectively, our team and members from the community are working together to make the end of the seniors school career special,” Keegan said. “We will find ways to recreate time honored traditions virtually, if necessary. It will be a renaissance for new ideas. For sure, this group of graduates will have stories to tell to future generations."
Those sentiments were echoed by Selinsgrove superintendent Chad Cohrs.
"Our seniors do have great resiliency and will soon be off to college, into the workforce, or military where they will use this current situation to build character and grow,” he said. “Seniors, as well as all of us, will have memories and we will be able to someday tell stories to our grandkids about the year that wasn’t.”
Chores said the district is planning a ceremony of some type "to celebrate the academic achievements of our seniors and provide closure.”
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle, Mount Carmel Superintendent Bernie Stellar and Northumberland Christian School Principal Pastor John Rees all said their schools also will wait to make plans until they know more about the pandemic.
"I think, for our particular seniors, one of the hardest things was that when they left school on Thursday, March 12, they had no idea that it was their last day of normal school for the year," Rees said.
"We have stated that we are committed to holding live end-of-year events to whatever extent that is safely possible, as soon as it is safe to do so," Stellar said in a letter to the district sent Monday.
During a public meeting of the Shamokin Area School Board streamed live on YouTube on April 21, Superintendent Chris Venna said the plan is to have a live graduation ceremony “in some way, shape or form” on June 11.
“We have different plans, depending on the stay-at-home order,” said Venna. “We’re excited to get those students their opportunity to have those experiences. That includes prom, awards program, alumni exam and everything that goes on at the end of the year.”
The district is working with Brady Banquet Hall in Ranshaw to hold prom in June or July, as well as alternatives for the event if the stay-at-home order is still in effect, according to Venna on the district website.
Venna did not respond to request for further comment.
Sunbury Christian Academy canceled its formal, but is planning a traditional, inside graduation if mandates are lifted, according to Superintendent JoAnn Kieffer.
"I am also planning on an outside 'drive-in' ceremony in the event social distancing mandates are still in effect,” Kieffer said.
Mifflinburg is holding out hope to hold a prom in July, and possibly a musical the same month, but the difficult reality is that those events might not happen, said Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
"These are challenging decisions because the events are so important to many in the community and we don't want to see our students miss out on such valuable traditional experiences," Lichtel said. "Right now, it makes sense to plan on the cancellation of events that are denied by large group gatherings. If the events can be substituted with virtual experiences, then we want to pursue that so opportunities are not completely lost."
Danville school officials are contacting seniors to see what best fits their needs and wants for graduation, offering three options that Superintendent Ricki Boyle wouldn’t go into much detail about.
“There are three proposals,” Boyle said during Wednesday’s school board meeting. “A lot of it depends on the stay-at-home order.”
“That’s the plan for today,” she said. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
Boyle told the school board the high school will likely hold an “actual prom” in late July or early August.
Lewisburg High School Principal Paula Reber said her school district is also seeking input from seniors.
"Some of our students, if we pushed very far back wouldn't even be able to participate," Reber said. referring to student commitments to military service, summer semesters at college and the like.
Lewisburg is at an advantage for its prom because it is held at the high school gym, allowing the district flexibility in choosing a date, Reber said.
The school district is also considering a senior drive-through in the downtown, intended as a replacement for the tradition of having seniors walk through all four district buildings wearing their caps and gowns.
Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Mark DiRocco indicated that the diverse range of ideas are not limited to Valley schools.
"I know that school leaders, students, and parents are rallying to make alternate plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 in new and creative ways," DiRocco said. "I’ve heard of some schools making plans for virtual graduations with live streaming, renting drive-in movie theaters for graduation ceremonies so students can drive up to receive their diploma, and a variety of other unique venues to recognize the seniors and give them one final opportunity to share a memory with their classmates.
“The one thing that the virus can’t take away from the seniors are the relationships, bonds, and friendships that have been built over time. These are what will endure long after the ceremonies pass. The most important thing is to be sure that the graduating seniors know how much they are loved and valued."
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Joe Sylvester, Justin Strawser and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.