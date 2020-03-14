School districts across Pennsylvania, including those in the Valley, are working on ways to feed students during the mandatory two-week closure of schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Some school officials in Pennsylvania had warned state officials that children who depend on free or reduced-price meals in school might go hungry. Philadelphia officials had sought to keep their schools open, saying many children have just a single parent who might not be able to work if the child is home.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that all K-12 schools in the state would be closed at least through March 27. Wolf said the Pennsylvania Department of Education received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during this closure.
Danville Area School District was the first local district to announce full plans to feed students next week.
According to superintendent Ricki Boyle, pickup for breakfast and lunch will be available each day for students receiving free or reduced lunches starting Monday. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rear entrance to the Danville Middle School. Breakfast for the next day will be given with the lunch pick up. This option will be available throughout this closure.
Lewisburg Superintendent Steve Skalka said district officials were still working on a plan for meals for students.
“We are planning to provide meals/food to students in some capacity and hope to have that worked out and announced Tuesday of next week,” Skalka said.
Sen. Bob Casey weighed in on getting food to students across the state.
“I will continue to press the Trump administration to ensure that communities in Pennsylvania have the resources and support they need,” he said. “This includes healthy food for all students who depend upon free or reduced meals. I will also push Congress to quickly pass legislation to aid workers and businesses impacted by these extreme, but necessary, measures. At this time, it’s vital that all of our communities listen to the guidance of public health experts and state and local officials to help limit the spread of this virus.”