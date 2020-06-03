Valley school superintendents were glad to get some direction from the state Department of Education on Wednesday. Elementary and secondary schools inside Pennsylvania’s less restrictive reopening zones can resume teaching in-person and other activities at the end of June, the Education Department announced Wednesday.
The reopening details follow a spring in which buildings were closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, sending students home for distance learning to complete the school year.
“We fully expect students to return to classrooms in some capacity,” said Education Secretary Pedro Rivera in a news release, describing the guidance as helping schools establish “a framework that best meets the unique needs of their students and communities.”
Superintendents Dan Lichtel and Steven Skalka of Mifflinburg and Lewisburg school districts, respectively, each said they were grateful to receive guidance provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
The districts are located in a yellow zone, where the state guidelines are more strict than those districts in green zones.
Lichtel said Mifflinburg administrators already began to develop potential scenarios “and this guidance will help us zero in on some universal expectations.”
A safety plan will be made in alignment with the state’s guidelines, Lichtel said, and internal supports are being examined: transportation, meals, cleaning and sanitation, facility usage, technology, health services.
“Because all of these services must work in concert with each other, we are working to envision the entire picture so we will be prepared for the variety of potential scenarios we may face in the fall,” Lichtel said.
Skalka said Pennsylvania’s professional organizations formed workgroups to include educators and public health officials toward creating guidelines.
“I understand that these are to be released shortly and I hope they align with the PDE guidance and provide more specific suggestions and directions to assist local school districts as they plan for the safe reopening of schools,” Skalka said.
In Northumberland County, also still in the state's yellow phase, Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell hopes the school board can approve a health and safety plan as soon as the district's June 23 meeting.
"The district is happy to see the first step in returning schools to some sort of normalcy,” said Line Mountain Superindent Dave Campbell. "We look forward to working with district leaders from other local districts to develop a common-sense plan focused on our students."
The district will develop a plan for reopening. The plan will be approved by the school board at either a public meeting, either on June 23 or July 21 board meeting, unless the board meeting dates are moved, said Campbell.
"The plan will have to be worded/created in a way that it can be fluent as I believe changes will come from July 1 — until you get to August or September 1,” said Campbell.
Superintendent Cathy Keegan said on Wednesday Milton Area School District administrators and educators are excited to bring the district's buildings back to life. She said the state Education Department provided guidance for all phases of the pandemic.
"We look forward to teaching face to face again, hearing the chatter in the hallways and joyful sounds of children playing on the playground with the caveat of implementing the guidance provided, including specific state mandates," Keegan said. "It will take some extensive planning to ensure the safety of students, staff and our community at large. We promise, to the best of our abilities we are committed to creating and keeping a healthy, thriving and strong community."
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said she was still digesting the guidance. "We are working on our plans and will be presenting the information at the next board meeting," she said of the meeting scheduled for June 24.
College guidance
Wednesday's release also included similar guidance for colleges and universities. Bucknell University officials previously announced all summer courses would remain online due to public health concerns. Officials have also said they would make a decision in the coming weeks about the fall semester.
"Bucknell has a number of faculty and staff groups working with President Bravman on the plan on how best to open in the fall and they will certainly have this development under consideration as they arrive at their decision," spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said.
Susquehanna University has already announced plans to bring students back to campus in August before sending students home just before Thanksgiving to finish the fall semester online.
The Luzerne County Community College and its branches will resume on-campus classes for the fall, including Greater Susquehanna Center branch of Luzerne County Community College at the former Watsontown Elementary School at 1100 Main St., Watsontown. Classes will resume Aug. 31 and all students will be required to wear masks.
"I'm thrilled," said President Thomas Leary. "When you're in these unknown times, these unchartered waters, you're never sure what we can plan. It could all change. It's very important to provide traditional education format, being in class and being able to engage with faculty and asking questions. That all adds up to an educational experience."
Students who need to finish hands-on instruction from the spring semester will be able to do so over the summer as early as next week. No students from the Watsontown campus required additional classes this summer, said local director Kelly Foran.
"Many of our students want to be back in the classroom and have that sense of community again," said Foran. "We're excited and waiting for that moment. We're excited to finalize the schedule and meet student needs."
The first priority of on-campus classes is ensuring there are safety provisions in place for faculty, staff and students, said Leary.
"We'll be making modifications for appropriate social distancing," said Leary. "We are going to require masks. We will be working with each of our directors to make sure we have full-fledged programs."
Potential students have already been applying and seeking information about the fall semester. Virtual events have been held and additional open houses and recruitment events will be held before the fall semester, said Foran.
"We want to continue building the momentum at the Greater Susquehanna site and do that in the safest way possible," said Leary.
The location has two computer labs, five classrooms, an office area and a student lounge with room to expand as enrollment goes up. The spring semester had English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR. One of the rooms was intended to be a science lab.