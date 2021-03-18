Valley school districts will receive a combined $49 million of Pennsylvania's allocation from the newly passed American Rescue Plan. Just how districts can spend that money remains to be seen, but federal officials say districts should expect the money soon and want to see it spent quickly.
In a letter sent to states this week, federal Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona encourages "states and school districts to utilize these funds with the same sense of urgency the President and Congress used to pass the American Rescue Plan Act and with the same commitment that families and educators have to getting students back in classrooms for in-person instruction safely."
Pennsylvania schools will share $4.9 billion of the $122 billion in relief for K-12 schools across the nation. According to data from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, Valley schools will see between $1.6 million (Southern Columbia) and $6.5 million (Shikellamy).
The bill requires local school districts to use 20 percent of the funding for "addressing learning loss through the implementation of evidence-based interventions that respond to the academic and social and emotional needs of students." Funding may be used for everything from improving ventilation at schools and purchasing personal protective equipment to purchasing additional WiFi hotspots for students without connectivity and funding summer, afterschool and extended learning programs.
Valley school leaders are in the planning stages of how to allocate the funding.
Selinsgrove is projected to receive $4.9 million and Superintendent Frank Jankowski said district officials' goal is to boost learning and extra-curricular opportunities while also being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
“We will evaluate our available funds,” Jankowski said, " and make decisions which put our staff in a position to positively impact our students' educational experiences. It is important, and school districts have been cautioned, to not apply these funds in a manner which is not sustainable over time."
At Warrior Run, Superintendent Alan Hack said officials are working on how to determine the "most appropriate use" of the $3.5 million the district is projected to receive.
Specifically, he said, "we are reviewing the parameters surrounding the learning loss allocation in order to determine what resources may be covered. Our goal with the COVID-relief funding is to provide resources to address academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs while making health and safety improvements for the 21-22 school year."
Hack and Danville's Ricki Boyle cited summer programs as potential landing spots for the money.
“Twenty percent of the funds will be used to address learning loss through summer school and after-school activities," Boyle said, whose district is in line to get $3.4 million.
Warrior Run, Hack said, is looking at "providing academic support to close achievement gaps due to the pandemic, summer remediation/enrichment programs, afterschool programs, and other infrastructure that might improve the health and safety of our facilities. It is critical that we utilize the money toward one-time or temporary expenses in order to remain fiscally solvent particularly after the one-time stimulus funds are expended."
Discussions are underway among decision-makers at Mifflinburg Area School District and many questions are left, for now, unanswered, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
The main concern Lichtel expressed is whether receipt of the federal dollars will cause the commonwealth to reduce its own school subsidies in kind.
“On the surface, it certainly looks like a big figure,” Lichtel said before noting the funds are spread over three years. “There’s just some uncertainty now about how it will all play out. If we get $4 million from the federal government, there’s some suspicion we could lose funds from our subsidy.”
Lichtel said the funds could pay for technology enhancements useful “well into the future,” or professional development. He cautioned against using the funds to add staff as the source is finite.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, superintendent, Lewisburg Area School District, noted that public schools received separate federal emergency dollars related to the pandemic. Lewisburg used that funding on both eSchool costs and a bipolar ionization project to improve air quality in district buildings.
Lichtel noted this same funding, saying Mifflinburg used some of the money on Chromebooks and internet hot spots for students.
Polinchock said she anticipates the funds would again be used for eSchool, an alternative for families wary of in-person education during the pandemic.
“While the preliminary allocations may change, we certainly appreciate any funds that can offset what we have had to spend because of COVID,” Polinchock said. “Those costs include the online curriculum as well as the stipends for teachers who are the teachers of record.”
Midd-West School Board president Victor Abate said members of the budget committee began discussing how to allocate the projected $5.5 million it is in line to receive.
Superintendent Rick Musselman noted the funding “is spaced out over a few years and as always, there may be limitations on where those funds can be allocated. Since these are not reoccurring funds, we will look at these covering one-time expenses so our budget isn't inflated and dependent on these funds to operate. If there is a way we can leverage these dollars so we are better off in the future, that will be my recommendation."
Daily Item reporters Rick Dandes, Marcia Moore and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.