Ten school districts in the Valley received a combined $1,549,959 in state grant funding to bolster security at public schools.
Mifflinburg received $485,000, the largest award granted to a local district. According to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the district is to invest in safety planning, security equipment purchases and training and compensation for its in-house police department.
Milton received $423,238 to be spread across multiple initiatives. Lewisburg received $371,721 for emergency preparedness, planning and security equipment purchases.
“The grant funds will be used to hire two professional positions, upgrade our security camera system, purchase protective bollards and security-related technology. Lastly, the grant award will fund administrative professional development and training in emergency operations and how to digitize our emergency operations plan to meet (state) recommendations,” said Cathy Keegan, superintendent, Milton Area School District.
Danville, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Midd-West and Selinsgrove all received $40,000 each. Warrior Run and Mount Carmel received $35,000 apiece.
The state awarded approximately $53.7 million for 524 schools across the state.
Eligible uses for the grants include hiring school security officers, purchasing security-related technology, completing safety and security assessments, implementing violence prevention curricula, offering counseling services for students, and creating other programs to protect students.
An additional $7.5 million was awarded to 30 community organizations statewide for violence prevention and reduction initiatives. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way received $19,500 toward services for children and families who suffered traumatic stress. Some funds will be used toward after-school programming, according to the office of state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23.
PCCD received 970 applications combined totaling $134.5 million in requests for school safety projects in the current fiscal year, Yaw’s office announced.
“No parent, teacher or student should have to worry if they are going to get home safely from school each day,” Yaw said. “Protecting our schools is paramount, and that is why I am happy to support this grant funding.”
Press releases from both Yaw and state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, included the following line verbatim: “In spite of the popularity and importance of the program, Governor Wolf’s 2020-21 budget proposed to cut $45 million from the program next year — a 75-percent reduction.
Senate Republicans have made restoring this funding a top priority in budget negotiations.”
Gov. Wolf’s office was contacted for a reply and if received, will be added to the online version of this story.
Six Valley school districts and two community organizations split a combined $1,573,763 last year from the same grant program.