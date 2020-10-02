Some Valley school districts planned on expanding their capacity for home sporting events — mainly football games — as the legality Gov. Tom Wolf's restrictions on crowd sizes plays out in court. A ruling Thursday will not alter many of those plans.
Most schools began extending more tickets to family members following a ruling by a federal judge from western Pennsylvania calling the limits unconstitutional last month. On Thursday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the administration may once again enforce size limits on gatherings while it appeals the lower court order.
School officials are issuing more tickets to family members of players, cheerleaders and band members and some are offering parents of visiting teams tickets.
Shikellamy school directors are toying with the idea of allowing 1,000 people into the Shikellamy Stadium on Oct. 10 when the Braves take on Selinsgrove.
At Thursday's work session, Director Jennifer Wetzel asked the board to consider allowing every member of the senior class as well as keeping with the current 500 individuals into the stadium, even if just for the Oct. 10 game.
"I feel like this would be the game that would be important to the seniors to go to," she said. "I am OK with the 500 people as we have it, but for this game, I feel like those seniors should be able to go."
Director Slade Shreck agreed with Wetzel. "I think that is a good idea," Shreck said. "It is important to those seniors and they should be able to get into the game."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Shikellamy's first home game on Sept. 19 went well.
"We had no issues whatsoever," Bendle said. "Everyone followed the rules and we had to problems."
The board meets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside the Shikellamy Administration Building on Packer Island.
Mount Carmel will host up to 700 people for its homecoming game Friday at the Silver Bowl. That total includes players, coaches, game officials, the Mount Carmel marching band and cheerleaders and some fans. Superintendent Pete Cheddar said the district would revisit its plans next week.
Fans will be required to wear masks in the stadium. Those who don't will be removed from the facility.
"We feel confident that we will be able to socially distance all spectators with this total number in mind," Cheddar said. "Families may sit together, but if not living in the same household all spectators must sit at least 6 feet apart. Given the late ruling (Thursday) we will be sticking with our plan that was originally communicated for our game. We will certainly be revisiting this topic once we see the full court ruling and as well as the information that Governor Wolf spoke about today that was forthcoming for school districts.
Line Mountain hasn't hosted any home football games yet this fall, but Dean of Students and Athletic Director Brad Skelton said they haven't had any issues with capacity at events they have hosted. Skelton said the average number for both boys and girls soccer games have been between 150-180 people, counting every person — player, coach, official.
"All events have gone off without any issues, we are using a pass system to spectators for both the home and away teams," said Skelton. "We have received a lot of positive phone calls, emails, and comments from our parents and the parents of away teams thanking the district for allowing parents and fans to attend the games."
Line Mountain superintendent Dave Campbell said Thursday's ruling and what it means for upcoming events be discussed at Tuesday's school board meeting.
"The administration will have a detailed 250 plan in place for the Oct. 9 home football game," Campbell said.
Last month, the Midd-West school board approved expanding capacity at sports events to 25 percent of stadium capacity — up to 800 fans. On Thursday, Superintendent Rick Musselman said that policy would remain in place.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel of the Mifflinburg Area School District said attendance at high school varsity football games was capped at 250 for each of the Wildcats’ first two home dates.
The team’s next home game is Oct. 16, after the next meeting of the district board of directors on Oct. 13.
“We had all of 250 attend,” Lichtel said. "I expect that this will be a matter of some discussion at our next board meeting (which occurs before our next home game), and a different recommendation may be considered."
Warrior Run, which played its football Thursday night, also has a 250 person cap. "Sports other than football may apply for an exception in the event a game will host more than the allotted 250," Superintendent Alan Hack said.
Prior to Thursday's ruling, Hack said the number of individuals permitted within the football stadium will not exceed 500.